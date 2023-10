SRAM Issues Recall of 12-speed Shifters Sold In the Aftermarket

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Sram has announced a recall of 12-speed Sram AXS shifters produced before July 1st, 2023. This includes Sram Red, Force, Rival, and Apex shifters using their wireless AXS shifting system that was sold on the aftermarket.

This does not include complete bicycles assembled by bicycle retailers.

The voluntary recall has been issued due to excessive thread lock (like Loctite) applied to the clamp bolt which can cause the lever bolt to be under torqued. According to Sram, “This may result in a shifter-brake lever which moves on the handlebars.”

Further, the recall states that “If it moves during riding, it can cause a crash due to a loss of control.”

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

What should you do if your Sram AXS levers are affected?

Sram offers three steps to remedy affected Sram AXS shifters. This involves a retailer checking the appropriate kit and part number to determine if the lever is affected, rolling the hoods back to access the existing shift-brake lever clamp bolt, and installing the replacement bolt.

The old bolt will then be thrown away, and a green sticker will be applied next to the bar code of the lever. This is said to indicate that the bolt has been replaced.

All serial numbers affected by the Sram recall

Sram has offered a list of all the involved part numbers involved in the voluntary recall. They are as follows below: