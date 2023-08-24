Strava leverages community photos for route builder

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

So it is official, Strava has been listening to some of the feedback. Some Strava users will remember that Instagram images posted at the same time as an activity would automatically populate on your uploaded activity. Then a few years ago, Strava turned this off, and all images that you wanted to share needed to be directly uploaded. While that seemed like an inconvenience at the time, it is now finally paying off for users, kind of.

All of those uploaded images are now going to be used to help others create custom routes. It was probably two years ago that I requested this since it was something I was already doing manually. It took a lot of extra time, but I felt it was a huge game changer when I was trying to plan a route in an area I was not familiar with. I would plan out a rough route, then look for segments on that route. Within those segments, I would go through the leader’s board looking for rides that had either uploaded images, so I could see the condition of trials and roads, or for a more refined route that might be better.

However, I have not been able to do any of this since canceling my subscription to Strava earlier this year. After being a committed and paying customer to Strava for almost as far back as their existence, I felt like there was less value for me in the product. This feature has me thinking of going back, but there are still a lot of route builder opportunities, like being able to use GPS coordinates, that they still don’t offer. For now, I’ll trust that this works as they say it does but hold out for more value-added features before I offer up my cash again.

Now, when I say a pool of images, that is not entirely true because Strava is going to filter out most of them. This is both good for privacy but bad because some of the best images will include people, and it sounds like those will be filtered out. What you’re going to get are a bunch of landscape images and, hopefully, a few that are useful.

Strava is indicating that after 12 months, images will be removed, and that is a bummer. I think that in some low-traffic areas, this might need to be longer. I know that Strava is trying to serve the masses, but long explorational gravel and mountain bike rides are trending, so having a photo of a trail entrance, even if it is four years old, is still helpful.

Strava claims 40 million activities are uploaded per week. With over 10 million photos and videos shared per week.

I had a few questions about this new feature since, as a basic account, I can’t experience it.

What are the filters on the images that might make a specific photo show up or not?

We start with a set of all photos from activities publicly uploaded with visibility set to “Everyone” – millions are uploaded every day. All of these images get an aesthetic score from the AI tools, and we highlight the highest scoring images. We filter out and do not display images of: bikes, bodies, faces. No photos uploaded more than 12 months ago will appear.

We start with a set of all photos from activities publicly uploaded with visibility set to "Everyone" – millions are uploaded every day. All of these images get an aesthetic score from the AI tools, and we highlight the highest scoring images. We filter out and do not display images of: bikes, bodies, faces. No photos uploaded more than 12 months ago will appear.

Our team has done extensive testing, QA, and tuning of the AI tools we are using to ensure they get rid of the bodies, bikes, and faces.

Our team has done extensive testing, QA, and tuning of the AI tools we are using to ensure they get rid of the bodies, bikes, and faces.

Yes, you can do this now with the 3 dot […] menu in the upper corner of any image you have expanded to full screen.

Yes, you can do this now with the 3 dot […] menu in the upper corner of any image you have expanded to full screen.

Yes, but we are still working on it, and it has not been implemented yet. We currently have this capability for photos shown on routes in the mobile app, and we are currently using that data set when training our AI tools to identify helpful photos automatically.

Yes, but we are still working on it, and it has not been implemented yet. We currently have this capability for photos shown on routes in the mobile app, and we are currently using that data set when training our AI tools to identify helpful photos automatically.

Yes. Because many trails and roads are multi-use, we provide the whole photo set. Pairing the full photo set with activity-specific features of the route builder, like the Global Heatmap and the Segments layer, it is easy to see which roads and trails accommodate your preferred sport.

Yes. Because many trails and roads are multi-use, we provide the whole photo set. Pairing the full photo set with activity-specific features of the route builder, like the Global Heatmap and the Segments layer, it is easy to see which roads and trails accommodate your preferred sport.

Our face filtering removes all selfies. In the rare and unlikely case that one slips through, we can manually flag and remove them.

Our face filtering removes all selfies. In the rare and unlikely case that one slips through, we can manually flag and remove them.

We expect to add this in an update in the near future, likely next month – it’s currently in development.

We expect to add this in an update in the near future, likely next month – it's currently in development.

Yes – all public images from public activities from public profiles are included.

Strava online route builder update

From Strava

Strava, the subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, announced the addition of millions of recent community photos from around the world to its online Route Builder. The update allows Strava subscribers access to community-curated photos depicting recent conditions and vistas to plan their next outdoor adventure confidently.

This update leverages AI tools to sort through millions of photos publicly shared on Strava every day to showcase recent photos that are most useful in activity planning. With a focus on recency, featured photos will be updated every 48 hours, and photos older than 12 months will be excluded. The resulting millions of recent photos are easily accessed from the map view, helping subscribers build an ideal route and understand the conditions they’ll likely encounter.

The addition of photos to Strava’s online Route Builder follows another advancement earlier this year, which brought the ability for subscribers to add and edit Waypoints while building a route.

Subscribers can access Strava’s Routes tools on the web at www.strava.com/routes/new and get recommended routes in the mobile app’s Maps tab.