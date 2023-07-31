Team USA’s Magnus White killed by motorist on training ride

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

17-year-old US national team member Magnus White was killed while training on Saturday, July 29.

According to a press release from USA Cycling, White was struck by a car on a bike ride in his home of Boulder, Colorado.

White was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene. The high school student was a longtime member of the Boulder Junior Cycling program and had been a part of USA Cycling’s cyclocross programming for the past two years.

In 2021, White won the Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships, then went on to compete with the USA Cycling national team for a full season of European cyclocross racing.

Last November, White wrote about his experience at the Koppenberg Cross race on Velo.

In 2022, White represented the United States at the UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was second in the Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships later that year.

This year, White represented the U.S. the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in January in Hoogerheide. He was training for the upcoming Glasgow world championship event after being selected for the junior mountain bike world championships team.

“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time.”

White is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero. Friends of the White family have organized a GoFundMe in his memory.

Everyone at Velo sends their heartfelt condolences to White’s family, friends, and the Boulder Junior Cycling community.