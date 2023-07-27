The baking soda performance boost battle: Bicarb for cycling

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When it comes to performance, most riders will go to extreme lengths for very small advantages, and the pros will go even further. Bike upgrades, shoes, helmets, and new kit materials only scratch the surface of where we, as cyclists, spend our hard-earned cash, so it is no surprise that we are looking beyond hard goods.

Bubbling back up to the top is sodium bicarbonate, aka baking soda, and bicarb loading. It’s been around for years as a debated way to increase performance due to its traditional negative side effects that will put a halt on any ride. Traditionally it was digested and would mix with your bloodstream to reduce the burn from big efforts.

The exact amount and real advantage of bicarb loading have always been something of black magic, and the inevitable side effect was an upset stomach and an emergency trip to the bathroom. Too little would not offer measurable advantages, while too much would leave you with a stomach that is chemically imbalanced and upset. Essentially the theory of bicarb loading allows you to push your limits over the normal perceived limit.

What is bicarb?

Bicarb is a natural electrolyte that occurs naturally in our bodies, and its role, unlike other electrolytes, is to neutralize the acid that builds up in our muscles when we ride hard. The problem, your stomach is acidic as well, and the majority of it will end up there first when digested.

Advantage without risk

There are modern products that have seemingly minimized the side effects. The first and most tested product is PR Lotion by Momentous. It has had a few names since it was first introduced in 2015. It is a topical lotion that has two versions. The base product has remained almost unchanged over the years, but the application has been improved.

PR Lotion is a proprietary pre-workout lotion that gives your body more bicarb. Applying PR Lotion before and even after a ride is designed to aid in the body’s ability to recover faster and perform better.

The newest product to hit the market by Maurten – called the Maurten Bicarb System – is consumed orally but has a unique formulation that is said to reduce stomach irritation. They offer a full system that is meant to be used all together but could be used individually as well.

Does bicarb make you faster?

This is one of the most popular questions when it comes to bicarb, and the real answer is NO, at least not in the way you might think.

Sodium bicarbonate simply will slow the chemical processes that result from strenuous efforts and reduce the burning feeling that comes from the effort. This means you can train harder for longer. If you simply use either of these products moments before a race or ride, you are not getting any significant advantage. Sure, there is less “burn” when you are riding hard, but you don’t magically have more fitness. Inconsistent use offers little advantages, but more regular use would lead to much larger gains. Essentially it is better to train every day with it and not have it at a race than vice versa.

What the added bicarb does is allow our body to manage efforts more efficiently and the associated side effect of the workload. Similar to hydration, bicarb works to maintain a more efficient system. If you go on a ride and don’t drink enough, it doesn’t immediately affect you, but the days proceeding will be diminished as your body tries to recover. Bicarb is similar in that it loads the muscles with much-needed electrolytes to keep everything working at its pinnacle. In short, even on less intense days, more bicarb allows your body to work more efficiently.

This means both fast- and slow-twitch athletes can benefit.

Will using a bicarb long-term offer benefits and make you faster? The data says YES. While there isn’t a lot of data coming out of Maurten yet, PR Lotion has lots of data and double-blind testing. With Maurten being the new kid on the block and plenty of top-level pro interest, it is clear that they must have a formula that has eliminated the digestive hurdle, but does it offer an advantage? Only time and more testing can answer that at the moment.

Since PR Lotion is a topical lotion applied directly to the muscle region, there have been no digestive side effects from my testing. I also have more experience with it since it has been on the market for a much longer period of time.

Disadvantages & drawbacks?

What are the drawbacks, you might ask? We have only tested PR Lotion so far, but many of the drawbacks will likely be the same. Salty sweat, yes, you will be salty, and it can burn if you get it in your eyes. This is no different than the body’s natural process, and we are usually pretty salty even when we don’t use it.

That is the biggest drawback to added bicarb we have noticed. The real downside to adding more bicarb to your workout is the added steps and complexity. It takes time, before and after each ride, to get the full advantage and to use it correctly.

The last is the same thing we see across many products, cost. Yes, adding bicarb to your routine costs money. The price of PR Lotion has come down significantly from its early days, and purchasing it in bulk seems to help. Maurten seems to be a more expensive option, but if it works, as they claim, it could simplify the process. But who are we lying to? If it works, most of us will pay whatever the asking price is.

There will always be those that say bicarb is some sort of snake oil. That is understandable because it is hard to validate personally. We are excited to see what testing Maurten will deliver over time, but for now, it is going to be a lot of trust and testing.

Until then, take a look at some of the PR Lotion testing as well as this story from Outside diving further into Maurten’s work around carb consumption.

livemomentous.com

maurten.com