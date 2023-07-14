UCI bans transgender athletes in female cycling competitions

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced that it is ending the participation of transgender athletes in female events, quoting scientific research which it says suggests that there are advantages which may persist post-transition.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories – in the various disciplines,” the governing body said in a statement on Friday.

In May of this year the UCI had said that it would make a final decision at its annual congress in August but has now done so several weeks ahead of that date. It explained on Friday why it has reached its decision.

“The UCI Management Committee has taken note of the state of scientific knowledge, which does not confirm that at least two years of gender-affirming hormone therapy with a target plasma testosterone concentration of 2.5 nmol/L is sufficient to completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men.”

It added that there is “considerable inter-individual variability” to hormone therapy taken by transgender athletes and that this makes it “even more difficult to draw precise conclusions about the effects of such treatment.”

Hormonal effects aside, it also suggested there may be persistent boosts to performance in relation to the physiology of competitors.

“Given the current state of scientific knowledge, it is also impossible to rule out the possibility that biomechanical factors such as the shape and arrangement of the bones in their limbs may constitute a lasting advantage for female transgender athletes.”

Previously UCI rules enabled trans women to compete in women’s events once their testosterone levels had been below 2.5 nanomoles per liter for at least two full years.

UCI cites motivation to ‘protect the female class and ensure equal opportunities’

The decision to block transgender athletes from female competition was taken by the UCI’s management committee at an “extraordinary meeting” held on July 5.

This meeting followed a seminar on the subject on June 21 which featured the various stakeholders, namely transgender and cisgender athletes, experts from the scientific, legal and human rights fields, and sporting institutions, and enabled them to participate in the debate.

The UCI said that the decision was taken in order to ensure equal opportunities for female riders.

It said that it “considered the interests of transgender athletes in being able to take part in sporting competitions against those of athletes in the female category, which is considered a protected class. In this context, the UCI Management Committee concluded, considering the remaining scientific uncertainties, that it was necessary to take this measure to protect the female class and ensure equal opportunities.”

It is not clear what provisions could exist for transgender athletes in future competition, other than in international Masters events. The UCI said that these events would see the men’s category renamed men/open, and that those athletes who do not meet the conditions for participation in women’s events will be admitted without restriction.

The new rules are due to come into effect on Monday July 17. The UCI stated that these rules could potentially change in the future depending on how scientific knowledge evolves, and that it would discuss the co-financing of a research program with other members of the international sporting movement.

This program would further consider changes to the physical performance of the highly trained athletes who are undergoing transitional hormone treatment.

UCI President David Lappartient said that while the UCI believes cycling should be accessible to all, the decision of the federation was made to ensure equal opportunity in competition.

“First of all, the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling – as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport – is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport,” he said.

“I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever sex they were assigned at birth.

“However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions.

“It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorize the former to race in the female categories.”