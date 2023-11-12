US Junior Champion Samantha Scott Steps into Pro Peloton with Move to Lotto-Dstny

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

U.S. super-talent and double junior national champion Samantha Scott steps into the pro peloton in 2024.

Scott, 18, will race for the Conti-level Lotto-Dstny Ladies squad next season in a move that will open her to racing through prestigious European races and at a selection of Women’s WorldTour events.

“To be given the opportunity to race for Lotto-Dstny is a dream come true and I couldn’t be more excited to start! [I’m] building off of my last season as a junior and I am looking forward to seeing what a new team and environment will bring,” she said.

Also read: From Gaia Realini to Charlotte Kool: Female road riders that broke through in 2023

The Idaho-native Scott relished a stellar final season as a junior this year.

She won both the U.S. junior road race and time trial titles, and saw racing through marquee Stateside races the Redlands Bicycle Classic, Tour of the Gila, and Joe Martin Stage race.

Scott raced through 2023 with the multi-discipline Competitive Edge Racing team, which also supported her in her ‘cross ambitions. The keen cyclocrosser scored two top-10s last month at the Kings CX.

Scott is one of seven new signings for the Belgium-based Lotto-Dstny Ladies in 2024.

She will be the only native English speaker on the 16-rider squad, but not the team’s youngest. Three of the seven new signings for next season are just 18 years old, with the Dane Alberte Greve working out several months younger than Scott.