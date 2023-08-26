US star Matteo Jorgenson joins impressive lineup for Maryland Cycling Classic

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Matteo Jorgenson will seek to turn a near-miss at the Tour de France into success in the Maryland Cycling Classic next Sunday, with the Movistar professional confirmed as part of the USA Cycling squad for the event.

Jorgenson went agonizingly close to a stage win atop the Puy de Dôme at the Tour, attacking alone from the break with just under 50km to go and being caught by Michael Woods (Israel Premier Tech) in the final 500 meters.

Two others also passed him and he finished fourth on the stage. Four days later he was third into Belleville-en-Beaujolais. Victor of the Tour of Oman this year, he is a proven winner and will seek to land success in America’s biggest road race.

He will be joined on the U.S. team by six strong under 23 riders, including national champion Owen Cole, Tour of the Gila best young rider Caleb Classen, Volta a Castello stage winner Toby Klein, Colby Simmons, Andrew Strohmeyer; and Brooks Wineke.

USA Cycling Road Director Tanner Putt said the federation was very excited about that lineup. “This race has been a big target for us, as it is the biggest race in the United States. Our team will be comprised of both youth and experienced riders. I’m really excited about the prospect of our U23 riders racing with Matteo, who came up through the USA Cycling development pathway. His presence will play a pivotal role in aiding our young riders as they continue their development to professional racing.”

The 121.9 mile (196 km.) event takes place on Sunday September 3rd, running from Sparks in Maryland and running to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

It includes 8,524 feet (2,600 meters) of climbing, something Jorgenson will embrace.

The Boise, Idaho rider crashed during the Tour de France and tore a muscle in his left thigh. He also suffered from pain in the perineum, with those combined injuries causing him to withdraw from the race. He hasn’t competed since then but will be determined to make a big impression in the Maryland Cycling Classic.

Team USA aside, the race will feature 15 other squads, including WorldTour teams EF Education-EasyPost, Jayco Alula, Lidl-Trek, Astana Qazaqstan and Cofidis. Others include American squads Hagens Berman Axeon, Human Powered Health, Team Novo Nordisk, Project Echelon Racing, Team Skyline and L39ION of Los Angeles, as well as Canada’s Toronto Hustle, Team Corratec Selle Italia of Italy, Team Medellin of Colombia and Israel Premier Tech.

The latter squad will include Puy de Dôme stage winner Woods, while Tour de France fourth-place finisher Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) and Tour stage winner Victor Lafay (Cofidis) will also be there.

Apart from Jorgenson, much U.S. focus will also center on Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), who went head to head with eventual winner Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) for the Tour’s KOM classification. Both riders will be also amongst an impressive lineup.

More details are expected to emerge between now and the race’s start on September 3rd.