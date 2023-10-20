USA Cycling Updates its Transgender Policy

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

USA Cycling updated its “Transgender Athlete Participation Policy,” officials confirmed.

Here is the full statement:

As of July 17, 2023, transgender athletes seeking to compete at Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) sanctioned events must adhere to the UCI eligibility regulations for transgender athletes which prohibits the participation of transgender women in women’s categories on the UCI international calendar, in all disciplines, if they have transitioned after male puberty.

Beginning January 1, 2024, transgender athletes seeking to compete at USA Cycling-sanctioned events will be categorized as either a Group A or Group B athlete, depending on their discipline and race category.

Group A transgender women seeking to compete domestically must complete the elite athlete fairness evaluation application for review by an independent medical panel.

This process includes the submission of medical documentation demonstrating that their total testosterone level in serum has been below 2.5 nmol/L for at least 24 months and must be completed 90 days prior to the first day of the race in which the athlete seeks to compete.

Group B transgender athletes (men and women) seeking to compete domestically must complete a self-identity verification request for review by the USA Cycling Technical Director.

This process is for documenting the athlete’s change in gender identity and must be completed 30 days prior to the first day of the race in which the athlete seeks to compete.

Since the updated UCI policy was announced in July, the USA Cycling Board of Directors, staff, and key stakeholders have worked together to review the existing USA Cycling Transgender Athlete Participation Policy. This updated policy reflects USA Cycling’s commitment to maintaining fair competition standards while providing a welcoming environment for all athletes, irrespective of gender identities.

“The revision of our Transgender Participation Policy was a complex process guided by several factors. Foremost was the direction of our Board of Directors, who asked us to prioritize the balance between fairness and inclusion. Our work encompassed a study of the UCI’s most recent review of the latest scientific literature, an assessment of the U.S. legal environment and similar policies from other sports organizations, and outreach to our athletes, club and team managers, and event organizers. As U.S. law and scientific findings evolve, we will use this as an opportunity to do further review and revisions of this policy as needed,” said USA Cycling CEO Brendan Quirk.

USA Cycling encourages athletes, members, and the broader cycling community to familiarize themselves with the updated policy which can be accessed on the USA Cycling website along with an infographic.

For further information or inquiries regarding the updated Transgender Athlete Participation Policy, please contact officials@usacycling.org or review the policy FAQ available in the USA Cycling knowledge base.