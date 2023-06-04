Velo ticker: Alaphilippe ‘tired of talking about bad luck’, Canyon-SRAM suspends Bossuyt after doping positive

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Julian Alaphilippe ‘tired of talking about bad luck’ ahead of Dauphiné, Tour, worlds push

Julian Alaphilippe is hoping to turn a corner at the Critérium du Dauphiné this coming week.

The French ace leads Soudal Quick-Step into the Dauphiné in what will be his first race since his quiet ride through the Ardennes classics in the spring.

After a successful spell at altitude, the two-time world champion is looking toward a summer that spans the Tour de France and road worlds hopeful that he can reverse the spell of bad luck that derailed much of his past 18 months.

“I really want to enjoy the race, I’m very happy to be at the start. I really have a great desire to ride. I’m super motivated, I feel fresh and I hope the legs will be good to get good results this week. I would be super happy to win a stage, but I don’t think about the general classification. But if I feel good as the days go by, obviously I will give my all,” Alaphilippe said at a pre-race conference.

“Physically I feel good, I was able to train in good conditions. It’s an important period of the season with the Dauphiné, French nationals, the Tour de France, and the worlds. When we look at the last few months, obviously I hope for no more setbacks, whether because of crashes or illness. I’m tired of talking about bad luck. Now, I’m focused and I feel good physically.”

Canyon-SRAM suspends Shari Bossuyt after doping positive

Bossuyt ahead of Tour of Flanders. (Photo: Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM has suspended Shari Bossuyt after she tested positive for the banned substance Letrozole.

A sample from the Belgian rider during the Tour de Normandie Féminin this March was found to contain Letrozole, which is most simply described as a form of hormone therapy drug.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency explains that “athletes who abuse anabolic steroids might use an aromatase inhibitor like Letrozole to prevent the formation of estrogens, and therefore reduce or prevent the unwanted and feminizing effects of anabolic steroid use.”

Bossuyt, 22, is contracted with Canyon-SRAM through 2025. For now however, her team has put her on pause.

“Canyon-SRAM Racing has a zero-tolerance stance towards any use of prohibited substances in accordance with WADA Anti-Doping Regulations. Adherence to the anti-doping rules is therefore part of all contracts between all riders and Canyon-SRAM Racing,” the team said in a statement issued early on Sunday morning.

“In accordance with its own anti-doping rules, the team has made Shari provisionally non-active for Canyon-SRAM Racing. The team is now waiting for the decision of the AFLD (French Anti-Doping Agency) before taking any further action.

“We have a clear zero-tolerance stance towards doping in sport. We are in contact with Shari and her manager and await the decision of the AFLD.”