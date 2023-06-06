Velo ticker: Tour de France doubtful for banged up Kruijswijk, Derek Gee extends with Israel-Premier Tech

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jonas Vingegaard could lose one of his key helpers in his yellow jersey defense next month after Jumbo-Visma teammate Steve Kruijswijk crashed out early in Tuesday’s second stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Team officials later confirmed that the Dutch veteran broke his clavicle and fractured his hip, making a start at the Tour on July 1 in Bilbao unlikely.

Kruijswijk went down in an early spill Tuesday along with Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) and Romain Combaud (Team DSM). All three abandoned.

🇫🇷 #Dauphiné Unfortunately, Steven Kruijswijk was involved in a crash and had to abandon the race. 😔 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 5, 2023

Kruijswijk’s crash comes just days after team brass confirmed him as part of Jumbo-Visma’s eight starters, that also includes Sepp Kuss, Dylan Van Baarle, Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte, and Nathan Hooydonck. Wilco Kelderman is expected to replace Kruijswijk.

Derek Gee extends through 2028

Gee’s attacks earned him the combativity prize. (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Giro d’Italia sensation Derek Gee is staying with Israel-Premier Tech through 2028.

Team officials confirmed that the Canadian signed a six-year extension with the Canadian-Israeli team.

“We knew Derek had a big engine when we took a chance on him, and signed him to our U23 continental program a couple of years ago. But, at this year’s Giro, Derek proved that he has race smarts, and the ability to perform with the best riders in the pro peloton,” said team owner Sylvan Adams. “It was a real coming out party for Derek, along with the young teammates who accompanied him on our Giro squad. Accordingly, we decided to reward Derek by ripping up his neo-pro contract and signing him to a new six year deal, that will ensure his future.”

📊🇨🇦 Derek Gee extends his contract with 🇮🇱Israel-Premier Tech until 2028. ➡️🚹🤝Longest contracts in male pro-cycling: 2028: 🇨🇦Gee (IPT), 🇪🇸Ayuso (UAE) 2027: 🇳🇱Graat,🇩🇰Vingegaard, 🇳🇴Nordhagen (TJV), 🇮🇹Ganna, 🇬🇧Pidcock (IGD), 🇦🇺Vine🆕,🇨🇭Christen, 🇸🇮Pogačar (UAE), 🇬🇧Onley (DSM) — Cycling Statistics 📊 (@StatsOnCycling) June 6, 2023

Gee was largely unknown until the Giro, when he finished second four times across a series of intense and emotional breakaways. He won the Giro’s most combative prize to earn a spot on the final podium in Rome.

“It was an incredibly easy decision for me to sign this new contract,” Gee said. “I know another five years is a long time, especially in the cycling world, but this team feels like home. It also gives me the stability to take a step back and try new directions as a rider that may not have even been something I was considering before the Giro.

“I honestly can’t say exactly which direction I want to go as a rider and what I want to achieve in that direction, but for now the biggest thing on my mind after the Giro is just getting a win,” Gee said. “So many second places made me extremely hungry to get that first win and hopefully one day get a stage win in a grand tour. I’d like to continue to develop without necessarily picking something to specialize in, and just see which direction racing takes me in as a rider.”