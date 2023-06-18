Velo ticker: Woods shows Tour de France shape at Route d’Occitanie, Van der Poel soloes to Belgium Tour stage win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Michael Woods shows Tour de France shape at Route d’Occitanie

Michael Woods showed that he is hitting his top shape just in time for the Tour de France as the Canadian took a win and the race lead at the Route d’Occitanie on stage 3.

Woods, who is the defending champion at the four-day race, dropped a pack of climbers that included Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) on the summit finish. The stage victory saw Woods climb right to the top of the overall standings with a 10-second lead over Cristian Rodriguez (Arkéa-Samsic) going into the final stage.

“I’m really pleased with the result today,” Woods said. “The teamwork was exceptional. Especially Stevie Williams was just amazing. I think he went extra deep for his friend Gino Mäder and it was really inspirational. The whole team rode incredibly well. I’m really proud to finish it off for the guys and to take the leader’s jersey.

“This has already been a great race for me. It’s a nice step in the right direction and I’m really excited for the Tour now.”

Earlier this week, Woods took second at the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge behind Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ).

Mathieu van der Poel puts in one of his ‘better performances ever’ at Baloise Belgium Tour

Mathieu van der Poel completed an impressive stage victory on stage 4 of the Baloise Belgium Tour after the Dutchman soloed to victory into Durbuy.

Van der Poel went clear of the pack with about 36km to go and held a slim advantage over the chasers for the whole time to take the win by just 16 seconds over Thibau Nys (Trek-Segafredo) with Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step) in third.

The Baloise Belgium Tour is just Van der Poel’s second race since returning from his post-classics break. He will head to the Dutch nationals next week before riding the Tour de France in July. His ride sees him take a 40-second lead in the overall classification into the final day.

“It actually happened spontaneously,” Van der Poel said, according to Dutch website Wielerflits. “Everyone was sitting on their gums. The intention was to drive away with a few men, but no one joined. I had a nice gap right away. Then it was a very thankless task to continue on my own on the wide track. I didn’t look back, but purely drove the wattages that I knew I could keep up with until the finish. In the end it was still a long way to the finish.

“I don’t think I can get much better than this level. I will mainly have to rest for the coming period. Next week the national championships on the road will be on my program. Normally I can get a small benefit from my altitude training in the coming period. But my level won’t get much higher than it is now. I think I’m right on schedule.”