Vittoria Bussi Crowdfunded Her Way toward Crushing the UCI Hour Record

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Vittoria Bussi made it her mission to crack 50km at the UCI Hour Record, and she did just that with a few meters to spare Friday.

Bussi reclaimed the record she previously owned in 2018 by crushing a groundbreaking new mark of 50.267km. The 36-year-old is the first woman to break the 50km barrier.

The Italian’s effort in the Aguascalientes velodrome Friday was more than one kilometer further than the distance set by former record holder Ellen van Dijk.

“I’m thrilled to have beaten the UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot for the second time in my career, covering the distance of 50.267 kilometres in the same velodrome where I previously broke it in 2018,” Bussi said Friday.

“I owe this to all those who supported me throughout the years, believing in me and my project. This achievement is the result of outstanding teamwork, and I want to thank everyone who contributed to make it happen.”

50.267 KM ‼️@vittoria_bussi has broken the UCI Hour Record timer by @Tissot with an incredible distance of 50.267km 👏 A performance for the history books! 📷 Tania Marquez pic.twitter.com/ykbcoJspkR — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) October 14, 2023

A PhD level mathematician, Bussi used her academic background to inform her aerodynamic and technological approach to the effort.

Bussi rides for BJ Bike Club ASD and crowdfunded her attempt through the year. She raised €12,000 of the overall estimated outlay of €30,000, and told The Times that around €10,000 of that was for velodrome rental and heat system costs alone.

“It’s difficult to say to the world, ‘I need money’. I’m not proud of that, but I am proud to be able to say [attempting] the Hour record has a big cost and that means it’s not accessible to people, which to me is not right,” Bussi told The Times. “Cycling has to be accessible to everyone.”

Bussi received 208 separate donations to the Go Fund Me page she created to help finance her bid, with contributions ranging from €5 to €5,000.

Filippo Ganna set the men’s record of 56.792km last October.

Successful attempts on the UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot