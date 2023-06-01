Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Welcome to VELO!

Our team has been working hard behind the scenes to build a singular road cycling brand called VELO to better serve you, our readers and community, into the future.

You will see familiar faces and bylines from Andrew Hood, Betsy Welch, Will Tracy, Sadhbh O’Shea, Jim Cotton, Dave Everett, Amy Jones, John Wilcockson and Paul Maunder as well as new additions to our tech team in Troy Templin and Alvin Holbrook. We are working with photographers Jered and Ashley Gruber and Chris Auld on our European race coverage. Stay tuned for a social and digital introduction to our global team.

Our staff of writers and photographers, combined with a renewed energy, are all focused on getting more people riding bikes.



For our long term readers and community, know that your favorite content from CyclingTips, the best feature stories from Peloton and the up-to-the minute postings from VeloNews are being migrated to VELO. Most of it is already here and more is coming, along with an expanded focus on the growing segments of cycling around the world (think e-bikes).

We believe in the transformative nature of cycling and the power of human stories. A cycling life is the best life and we will work every day to inspire you.

We are launching VELO today with the energy and storylines of UNBOUND Gravel—the world’s premier gravel event—front and center on our new site to cement our commitment to be the home of gravel.

And as we build toward July’s Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, we hope that VELO will become your daily destination for all things cycling.

We will bring the same respect and attention we have traditionally given to racing, road culture and history to e-bikes, city infrastructure, service content, and how-to stories to keep you moving forward in your cycling journey.

On behalf of our amazing team of journalists, photographers, creators, and social media staff, and all of the creative energy of our collective Outside family, I’m proud to invite you with us on this exciting new journey. Welcome to VELO!