Esport Wars? Zwift Launches Competition to Rival MyWhoosh and UCI’s World Championships

Zwift launched its own competition to rival the MyWhoosh-platformed UCI Esport world championships.

The online training behemoth this week unveiled its own “Zwift Games” for 2024. The “Games” will be a multi-format event that offers a blockbuster prize-pot that opposes the rainbow jersey offered to winners of the UCI and MyWhoosh’s Esport worlds.

“Zwift is set to redefine and amplify cycling Esports with the launch of Zwift Games,” read a statement this week.

“Set to become the largest cycling esports event ever held, the Zwift Games are designed to give any cyclist the chance to enjoy fun and challenging virtual competition and to compete alongside thousands of other Zwifters.”

The news of the Zwift Games arrived the very same day the UCI gave outline detail on its 2024 Esports worlds, which will see riders racing in-person on MyWhoosh in Abu Dhabi next October.

The UCI switched from Zwift to MyWhoosh as the host platform for its official world championships earlier this year.

The Abu Dhabi-based platform won the tender to host the event from 2024 through 2026, a loss that stung those in the offices at the top of Zwift. Zwift had worked with the UCI to launch the Esports worlds format in 2020 and hosted every edition since.

MyWhoosh won the tender to host esport worlds from 2024 through 2026.

MyWhoosh is a relatively new name to the lucrative indoor training market. It launched in 2019, boasts a partnership with Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Emirates team, and differentiates with its free subscription and focus on racing.

Zwift Games to be the ‘most democratic cycling championship ever held’

The Zwift Games is selling itself on its inclusivity to all online racers and leads with the tagline of “the biggest cycling Esport competition to date”.

The 2024 event will host races across three disciplines, with male and female champions taking equal shares of a prestigious prize pot. Course distances will be equal for men and women.

“Uniquely, any Zwifter from around the world will be able to enter any of the championship events and experience the fun of competition. Zwifters interested in participating in the Games without vying for the overall crown of Zwift Games champion world title can enter community events linked to each championship,” read the launch statement.

“Such an open competition promises to make the Zwift Games the most democratic cycling championship ever held.”

Qualification races will take place in late February 2024, with Zwift Games elite finals set to be held over the first two weeks of March 2024.

The UCI / MyWhoosh Esports world championships also involves a qualification process that will decide the finalists competing in Abu Dhabi next October. Further details are due to be confirmed early 2024.

The Zwift Games will comprise “Sprint”, “Epic”, and “Hill Climb” categories. More information about Zwift’s competition is expected to arrive December.