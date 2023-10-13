10 Riders without Confirmed Contracts for 2024: From Joe Dombrowski to Clara Honsinger

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The transfer market has been whirring intently for the past few months but there are still plenty of riders who don’t have a confirmed contract for 2024.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen Mark Cavendish extend with Astana Qazaqstan, Primož Roglič go to Bora-Hansgrohe, and Caleb Ewan break his contract with Lotto Dstny to head back to Jayco-AlUla.

However, the likes of Geraint Thomas, Clara Honsinger, Joe Dombrowski, and Audrey Cordon-Ragot are yet to confirm where they will be next season.

Also read:

The transfer window may have been pretty hectic already, but there is still a lot to come, and some riders may be left without a contract for 2024.

Here are 10 riders who still haven’t confirmed where they’ll be next season.

Joe Dombrowski

Current team: Astana-Qazaqstan

Dombrowski has been with Astana-Qazaqstan for the past two seasons after switching over from UAE Team Emirates after another two-year spell. With some big changeups to the Astana team as it focuses on the Mark Cavendish 35-win record at the Tour de France, space is dwindling on the roster and it’s looking increasingly likely that he might be squeezed out.

There are still some places available in the WorldTour peloton, but time is ticking for Dombrowski to pen a deal for next year. Dombrowski’s 2023 didn’t yield much reward but he is still a rider who can benefit a team, whether it come from potential results to the experience he has over the last decade.

Clara Honsinger

Clara Honsinger is one of several EF Education-TIBCO-SVB riders that is still without a 2024 contract (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Current team: EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Honsinger is one of many riders that have been plunged into uncertainty following the demise of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team. While some of her teammates have already been snapped up by other teams, including the new EF Education-Cannondale team, Honsinger is still searching for a squad to ride with on the road.

Fortunately for the U.S. cyclocross champion, she has found a home for the forthcoming CX season. It was announced late last month that she’ll be racing with the Team S&M squad through the 2023-24 campaign.

Geraint Thomas

Current team: Ineos Grenadiers

It seems like this happens every time that Geraint Thomas comes up to a contract year, but the Welshman is yet to announce where he’ll go for next season. After just missing out on the Giro d’Italia title in the spring, he’s indicated that he plans continue racing for the foreseeable future.

All indications are that he will remain at Ineos Grenadiers next year and it would be a huge surprise if he moved elsewhere. However, the team has been keeping quiet on new signings and renewals with rumors swirling about late changes in contract discussions. So far, the team has only confirmed 15 riders for next year, all of whom were in the middle of a multi-year contract. We’ll just have to wait a little bit longer to find out what Thomas is doing.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot

Current team: Human Powered Health

All but one rider at Human Powered Health is out of contract at the end of this season, including Cordon-Ragot. With questions over whether the team would keep its place in the WorldTour for 2024, it has been even quieter than Ineos about its roster for next year. Now that the uncertainty has calming with all roads seemingly pointing to the WorldTour, contract announcements are likely to come soon.

Cordon-Ragot would be an important rider to keep as she has been one of the key points scorers this season after making a late switch to the team in the spring following the Zaaf debacle. The Frenchwoman has had a tumultuous 12 months but she has spoken of her desire to keep racing into 2024 and ride at the Olympic Games.

Lawson Craddock

Lawson Craddock moved to Jayco-AlUla last year (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Current team: Jayco-AlUla

Craddock was saved by the Jayco-AlUla team after he was left late without a contract at the end of the 2021 season following six seasons with Jonathan Vaughters’ EF Education team. Since joining the Australian squad, Craddock has become a solid workhorse for the team, and last season he became the U.S. time trial champion.

Jayco-AlUla still has a few renewals to announce from its roster with 11 riders currently out of contract this season while only five new riders have been signed up and one rider, Matteo Sobrero, is set to leave for a new team.

Krista Doebel-Hickok

Current team: EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Another rider that has been left in limbo after the collapse of the American WorldTour squad. Doebel-Hickok started her career with the team back in 2013 before venturing out and spending a few seasons at Cylance and then Rally. She stepped up to the WorldTour last year with EF Education and has picked up some solid results, including overall victory at last year’s CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées.

Doebel-Hickok has been quiet on whether or not she has a deal for next year, but a cryptic post on her X (formerly Twitter) seems to indicate she may have somewhere to go for 2024. A return to her former team Human Powered Health (previously Rally) would make a lot of sense, but the team is holding off on announcements until the season is done and dusted.

Sam Bennett

Current team: Bora-Hansgrohe

One thing is for [almost] sure that Sam Bennett won’t be at Bora-Hansgrohe next year. Following the signing of Primož Roglič earlier this month and the arrival of Fabio Jakobsen, there’s not much room at the German team anymore. Bennett’s return to the team came after a difficult end to his time with Soudal Quick-Step and he has struggled to find his groove at Bora.

There have been some wins, including two at last year’s Vuelta a España, and his third place at the Tour of Guangxi on Thursday is a sign that he still has speed in the legs but he needs to hit the reset button again. There were rumors that an imminent move to Ag2r-Citroën was on the cards, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Owain Doull

Owain Doull is looking for a new contract for 2024 (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Current team: EF Education-EasyPost

Doull is one of 13 riders from the men’s EF Education squad that the team hasn’t officially re-signed. The team bringing in a raft of new talent with eight new signings already and it looks like the Welshman might be on his way out. Doull signed with EF Education last season after five years with the Ineos Grenadiers/Team Sky set-up.

There have been a few solid results for the 30-year-old since he made the move but it has been relatively quiet. There isn’t an obvious alternative move for Doull but there are still some spaces available at WorldTour level, though they are quickly dwindling.

Rui Costa

Current team: Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Costa only joined Intermarché this season, it looks like he may already be on his way out. There’s still space on the roster for the team to change its mind on the Portuguese rider, but as of the end of last month it would appear that he didn’t have a contract signed with any team.

At 37, heading into retirement is a definite possibility, but Costa still seems keen to keep racing for a little while longer. While he’s a different rider to the one he was in his prime, he’s still putting in some big results and won a stage of the Vuelta a España in September and the overall title at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana.

Lizzy Banks

Current team: EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

It has been a challenging few years for Banks after a long recovery from concussion in 2021 and then a COVID-19-induced heart problem last year that has lingered on. The result has been that Banks has hardly raced in three seasons with just two race days last year and only 14 this year.

With all of those struggles, it leaves Banks without a deal for the 2024 season. It also leaves the question of whether she may choose to retire or if she’ll try and to push on for another year. It seems more likely at this stage that she will step away from the pro peloton.