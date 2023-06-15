24 riders kicked out of U23 Giro d’Italia for holding onto cars and motorbikes on Stelvio

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Twenty-four riders have been kicked out of the Giro Next Gen — also known as the Baby or U23 Giro — after they were caught holding onto team vehicles.

Video footage of the incident was published by Italian website Tuttobiciweb on Wednesday evening, showing riders using cars and race motorbikes to get up the climb.

After three relatively flat days, stage 4 of the Giro Next Gen headed up the iconic Stelvio for a summit finish following 118km of racing.

Jumbo-Visma Development team’s Johannes Staune-Mittet, the runner-up of last year’s Tour de l’Avenir, beat Alexy Faure-Prost of Circus-ReUz Technord to the line after the pair dropped everybody else on the brutal ascent.

The result saw Staune-Mittet take the race lead by 18 seconds over Hagens Berman Axeon’s Darren Rafferty.

While the action was playing out up the road, a swath of riders were clinging on to a collection of vehicles in an effort to get to the top.

Initially, it looked as though they may have got away with it as the only punishments were for a couple of riders who were seen pushing off a car, disposing of litter in the wrong place, and public urination.

However, video footage of the scene later emerged online with one car assisting no fewer than eight riders. Two more were seen holding onto a police motorbike, who seems content with helping out.

The riders kicked out of the race came from a range of teams, but some squads lost more than others. The G.C.Sissio Team had four of its five riders disqualified with just Gianluca Cordioli still racing, while Rostese Squadra Corse had three of its five thrown out.

Stage 4 was the queen stage of the Giro Next Gen with the remaining four days of racing featuring much more undulating terrain.