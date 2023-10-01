7 Women’s WorldTour Rookies to Watch in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

New season, new rookies, and 2024 will be brimming with new talent stepping into the Women’s WorldTour.

Spotting rising stars is key to the future survival of any team and the top-tier squads have been busy in this year’s transfer window trying to secure the services of the next big thing.

Among last year’s rookies were Zoe Bäckstedt, Ricarda Bauernfeind, and Mischa Bredewold, who all lit up the racing scene this year. Can any of the new intake have a similar impact to these three?

Here are some of the rising stars to look out for in 2024 — and an honorary mention to Cat Ferguson here after she penned a deal with Movistar before she graduated out of the junior ranks.

Isabel Sharp

Isabel Sharp will be one of three rookies for Lidl-Trek (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Age: 18

Team: Lidl-Trek

Sharp is one of several rookies signing with Lidl-Trek — on a three-year deal — ahead of the 2024 season as it looks to create a sort of development team within its elite squad. It’s no surprise that Sharp was quickly snapped up by a top team after she enjoyed a big final junior year that included the win at Gent-Wevelgem Juniors and the Omloop Borsele Juniors races.

Later in the year, she took second in the junior time trial at the world championships, missing out on gold by just 17 seconds. Sharp is also a strong performer on the track and she won the junior madison and was part of the British squad that took bronze in the junior team pursuit at the European track championships.

Ella Wyllie

Age: 21

Team: Jayco-AlUla

Wyllie’s appearance on this list is something of a surprise given that she had a contract with Lifeplus-Wahoo for next season. However, Jayco-AlUla has managed to convince her team to let her go and step up into the Women’s WorldTour for 2024. The move has come swiftly given that this year was Wyllie’s first consistent season of UCI racing, but she put in some impressive rides this year and became Lifeplus-Wahoo’s top rider.

An eighth overall at the Tour Down Under in January was a sign of things to come for the New Zealander. She went on to finish third at the 1.Pro event Navarra Elite Classics and claimed the youth classification at the Itzulia Women WorldTour race. At the Tour de France Femmes, she pushed Cédrine Kerbaol in the youth classification and ultimately finished second, and 16th overall.

Isabella Holmgren

Age: 18

Team: Lidl-Trek

Another big youth signing for Lidl-Trek, Holmgren packs plenty of promise across multiple disciplines. Her multi-discipline talent fits in perfectly with the Trek brand and its focus on the cyclocross and mountain bike disciplines as well as the road. Along with her twin sister Ava — more on her later — Holmgren has blitzed her final season as a junior.

The year kicked off with an emphatic win in the junior race at the cyclocross world championships — the first for any Canadian rider of any age — and she bookended it with the win in the junior XCO race at mountain bike worlds, plus a top 10 in the junior road race to add a cherry on the top. It will be intriguing to see how Lidl-Trek balances Holmgren’s racing calendar when she steps up next season.

Margaux Vigie

Margaux Vigie put in some promising performances this year (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Age: 28

Team: Jumbo-Visma

Vigie is the oldest rider on this list — at 28 she’s a decade older than some of her fellow rookies — but she still has plenty of promise. The French rider is a latecomer to elite cycling and rode with a UCI team for the first time in 2020. She spent three seasons with the Valcar-Travel & Service team, which has since become the UAE Development Team, before joining Lifeplus-Wahoo last year.

At Valcar, Vigie had been surrounded by a lot of big names and the move to Lifeplus gave her a chance to ride on her own terms. While there were no big wins, there were some promising performances, including 14th at Paris-Roubaix and 21st at the Tour of Flanders. With some further development, Vigie can add some firepower to the Jumbo-Visma team.

Lauren Molengraaf

Age: 17

Team: FDJ-Suez

The soon-to-be 18-year-old Molengraaf made history this month with a unique three-team deal to help her step out of the junior ranks and begin her elite career. Intermarché-Circus-Wanty will continue to support her cyclocross ambitions, as it has been doing during her junior racing, while Lapierre-Mavic Unity is set to give her the backing to ride mountain bike. FDJ-Suez was the road team that earned her signature for her rookie season.

Road is potentially Molengraaf’s weakest discipline, but she hasn’t had too many opportunities to show herself. However, her recent seventh place in the junior road race at the European championships definitely shows she has plenty of talent on the tarmac. How the three-way team contracts will work out for Molengraaf remains to be seen but it will certainly be interesting to watch.

Ava Holmgren

Age: 18

Team: Lidl-Trek

Holmgren will be joining her sister at Lidl-Trek on a two-year deal. She hasn’t had quite the same blockbuster season that her twin sister did, but Ava still packs plenty of promise. She finished second in the junior cyclocross worlds and then went on to finish ninth overall at the Omloop Borsele Juniors stage race, just 38 seconds behind her new teammate Sharp.

Last year, she was fourth overall at the Watersley Challenge Juniors, a race that was won by Zoe Bäckstedt. Meanwhile, she took third in the Nové Mesto XCO world cup junior race, this time beating her sister Isabella.

Dominika Wlodarczyk

Age: 22

Team: UAE Team ADQ

Wlodarczyk’s step into the WorldTour may not have gained the same headlines as some of the other rookies on this list but she really will be one to watch this year. She took six wins across the year, including two stage wins at Gracia Orlová, and another two at the Tour de Feminin, plus the overall win at the Watersley Women’s Challenge U23 race.

Elsewhere, she finished fifth at the Bretagne Ladies Tour ahead of some WorldTour riders, and was 11th overall at the inaugural Tour de l’Avenir Femmes — where she was the second non-WorldTour rider in the results.