A Paradoxical Racer: Thibaut Pinot Gave Us Everything

Few riders have ever captured the imagination of fans like Thibaut Pinot.

After 14 years as a professional rider, the Frenchman hung up his racing wheels at the weekend with one last outing at Il Lombardia.

It was hardly a vintage performance from Pinot at the Italian monument — he finished 40th — but the images of him riding through rapturous crowds will live long in the memory of anyone who saw them, not least the Groupama-FDJ rider himself.

“I had a few questions before coming here, but in the end, I won’t regret it because it was a great party. I will think about this special day very often,” he said. “I didn’t expect there would be so many people. It was real chaos, a real mess just the way I like it. It was crazy and it was a really intense moment.”

Pinot may not have been the most prolific of winners in the peloton, but he was a joy to watch, and he will hold a special place in cycling’s history. Few riders have the fan pull to convince a race organizer to travel to France and give them a goat as Il Lombardia did for Pinot.

After the chaos of the ‘Pinot Corner’ during the race, there was a party by the team bus as fans chanted the names of each of Pinot’s teammates as well as their favorite rider. It was one last chance for those fans, some of whom had traveled thousands of miles to be there, to show Pinot what he really meant to them.

“I’m not sure I deserve it,” Pinot said afterward.

It was a refrain he’d uttered earlier in the year on the penultimate day of the Tour de France when he finished seventh on Le Markstein after getting into the day’s breakaway. Always heavily critical of himself, Pinot sometimes struggled to comprehend the love that fans had for him but perhaps that was one of the reasons fans were drawn to him.

Fans of Thibaut Pinot wait for their hero at Il Lombardia

In a cycling world where science and numbers are increasingly important, Pinot was a rider who harked back to the old days with his racing on emotion and feel. It didn’t always get him the biggest victories, but when it did it was all the more enjoyable to watch.

When Pinot was in with a shot of victory, just about everybody wanted him to win. And there were some major successes to be had.

In 2013, he finished third on the Tour de France podium and won the young rider’s classification. He also claimed three stages of his home grand tour, as well as one at the Giro d’Italia, and two at the Vuelta a España.

Five years ago, he held off Vincenzo Nibali to win Il Lombardia, his only monument, and that same year he won Milan-Torino and the Tour of the Alps. Perhaps Pinot could have won more if he’d developed a more cold and calculating style, but he may not have captured the imagination of fans in the same way had he done so.

“For many people, Thibaut represents romantic cycling, with emotions, with victories and setbacks. We must also recognize that from a global point of view, cycling has now become very controlled, stereotyped, conditioned, and regulated. With Thibaut Pinot, it was something else,” Pinot’s team boss Marc Madiot said earlier this year.

“For me, he is a rider of paradoxes. He is seen as someone who is fragile, who has anxieties, fears, but when you scratch deep enough, he is actually one of the riders who goes the furthest into suffering. He hangs on. There is a kind of misunderstanding for many people, I have already said it. He can make you break out in a cold sweat, you might think it’s crumbly, but it’s actually rock solid. That’s probably also why there is so much passion around him. He shared a lot of his emotions.”

Putting it all on the road

Thibaut Pinot is greeted by the press at Il Lombardia (Photo: Chris Auld)

It’s hardly a surprise that, with a team manager as emotive as Madiot, Pinot found his spiritual home at Groupama-FDJ. The French team and its larger-than-life manager nurtured Pinot right through his career.

If one was given only a few words to describe Pinot and his career, emotion would be high on the list to be used. While Pinot raced on feel, he also raced with his heart, and it was firmly on his sleeve.

There are some riders, such as reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, that play their cards close to their chest. Pinot could hardly be accused of that.

Perhaps one of Pinot’s most memorable moments was when he was brought close to tears as he struggled to negotiate the descent of the Porte de Pailhères on stage 8 of the Tour de France in 2013. Hopes were high for him after he’d taken a top 10 the previous year, but the fast descent proved to be a major sticking point for the young Frenchman.

Afterward, Pinot admitted that he struggled with fear when it came to racing at high speeds. He would eventually get over the fear, but it took a lot of hard work to put it behind him.

Pinot’s relationship with grand tours was fraught throughout his career, with moments of big highs and crushing lows. After the struggles of the 2013 Tour, Pinot went on to take seventh at that year’s Vuelta a España before going on to get his just rewards at the 2014 Tour de France with third place.

Thibaut Pinot finishes his final race

While he never got on a grand tour podium again, he picked up three more top-10 finishes, including fifth at this year’s Giro d’Italia.

However, Pinot abandoned almost as many grand tours as he finished, quitting seven of the 18 that he started. More often than not, it was bad luck that befell him and a niggling back injury that he picked up at the 2020 Tour de France would plague him for a couple of seasons, leaving him without a grand tour at all in 2021.

Perhaps one of the most crushing blows he had was at the 2018 Giro d’Italia when he looked on course to take a podium. Having gone into the final weekend in third place, he imploded on the final mountain stage.

Indeed, there were heartbreaking TV images as his teammates rallied around him in an effort to get him to the finish line as he struggled to push his pedals around. Though he did eventually make it to the line, he tumbled down the standings and ultimately wouldn’t ride the final stage as he had been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Pinot would bounce back later in the year and rounded off his season with the Il Lombardia win. After his back injury at the 2020 Tour de France, Pinot would never be quite the same rider, but he still maintained his never-say-die attitude to racing.

He endured a winless streak that lasted over 1,000 days, but that only increased the passion of the fans backing him to take another win. The damn was finally broken with a rain-soaked stage victory at the Tour of the Alps last season.

“I’m a rider who conveys both good and bad emotions,” he said after the win. “Sometimes I let people down. I try to show the way I am, being more natural. Perhaps people love the way I ride and the way I am, that’s me.”