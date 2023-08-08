A star-studded start list: 10 riders to watch in the women’s ‘super worlds’ road race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The rainbow jerseys are flooding in across Scotland at the UCI’s ‘super worlds’ and the women’s peloton will be fighting the last world titles on offer Sunday.

It’s the first time that the women’s road race will close out the road program following a shuffle of the schedule to accommodate the regular calendar.

Also read:

A notion of the potential for a bunch sprint was all but squashed in the men’s road race last week with the repeated acceleration up the climbs and out of corners quickly whittling down the bunch. A sprint out of a small group is still possible but any rider hoping to get into that group will have a tough day ahead of them.

The start list is packed with big stars and Velo has picked out a few to watch this Sunday.

Demi Vollering (Netherlands)

Demi Vollering in shock after winning the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Participations: 4

Best result: 7

As always, to pick just one member of the Dutch squad to watch is a near impossible task but Vollering stands out even in a team of stars that includes Annemiek van Vleuten and Marianne Vos. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a standout season that any rider would be deeply envious of it. She crowned it off with an emphatic victory at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift last month after a strong demonstration on the Tourmalet.

Glasgow doesn’t have the Tourmalet, but Vollering has repeatedly shown herself to be an explosive rider, a skillset that is well suited to the technical city circuit. Her fast finish means that she could win from a small group if she can’t break out on her own. The Netherlands also boasts riders such as the super sprinter Lorena Wiebes and the cyclocross star Shirin van Anrooij in their five-star line-up.

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)

Participations: 3

Best result: 2

Kopecky is flying on a wave of success at the moment after spending six days in yellow at the Tour Femmes last month and holding on for a surprise second overall. The Belgian proved to be the best all-rounder during the Tour, attacking to a win on the first day, leading out Wiebes on the third, and then climbing to an unexpected result on the Tourmalet, before capping it off with a strong time trial.

The good vibes keep coming and she has already secured herself a rainbow jersey at the Glasgow ‘super worlds’ with a victory in the elimination race. Kopecky will be partly buoyed by her disappointment of last year after she was unable to bring back the attacking Van Vleuten and had to settle for second. This year, nothing but rainbows will do.

Chloé Dygert (United States)

Chloe Dygert won the individual pursuit on the track (Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Participations: 1

Best result: 4

This year marks Dygert’s return to the road worlds for the first time since her horror crash at the Imola worlds in 2020. The 26-year-old has endured a difficult recovery path since that crash during the time trial that left her with a huge slice into her thigh. After a few other health issues in 2022, Dygert has been racing consistently all year and she claimed her first WorldTour win at the RideLondon Classique at the end of May.

Soon after, she did the double at the national championships and she made her grand tour debut at the Giro d’Italia Donne. Glasgow has also proved successful already with a gold medal and rainbow jersey in the individual pursuit. The time trial Thursday will be the big aim for her this week but she can be an outside threat in the road race and her usual racing style means she will get stuck in. The U.S. team also has criterium national champion Coryn Labecki and rising sprint talent Megan Jastrab in their roster.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)

Participations: 12

Best result: 8

Moolman-Pasio was due to retire at the end of last season, but she is enjoying one of her best years after choosing to extend her career a little bit longer — so much so that she’s added another season onto her contract with her trade team. The South African has really flourished in recent years and she kickstarted this season with a stage win at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, racking up two more big wins since then.

The center of Moolman-Pasio’s season was the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, where she ultimately took sixth overall. While the result might have been a little disappointing for the 37-year-old, she looked very good on the Tour’s more rolling and punchy stages and she should be a big factor in Sunday’s road race.

Blanka Vas (Hungary)

Blanka Vas celebrates winning a stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Participations: 2

Best result: 4

Still just 21, and in only her second full season on the road, Vas is quickly becoming a real star in the WorldTour peloton. She took her first WorldTour win at the Tour de Suisse at the start of the summer and backed that up with an impressive stage win at the Giro d’Italia Donne. She has been racing on her mountain bike since as she builds up to the worlds.

The schedule means that Vas will be competing in the mountain bike contest Saturday before turning to the road Sunday. Recovery will be key for her, but the explosive power and bike handling skills needed for the mountain bike should transfer over to the technical road circuit. Hungary didn’t send a team to Australia last year so Vas didn’t get a chance to go for the U23 title but she will be a favorite for the title this time out.

Silvia Persico (Italy)

Participations: 1

Best result: 3

With one participation and one podium, Persico currently holds a 100 percent record on getting a medal at the worlds and she stands a good chance of keeping that record in Glasgow. The Italian had something of a breakthrough on the road last year and has continued to be a major protagonist this season. Last month, she rode to eighth at the Giro and 14th at the Tour and she is one of the few non-SD Worx riders to beat Vollering in a straight fight after she toppled her at Brabantse Pijl.

Like a few others in this list, Persico has cyclocross skills that will come in handy on the corner-heavy finishing circuit and her sprint will stand her in good stead should it come to a small group. With no Elisa Longo Borghini for the Italians, after she developed a skin infection during the Tour Femmes, Persico may be the nation’s best shot at a medal this year.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)

Kasia Niewiadoma took third overall and polka dots at the Tour de France Femmes (Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)

Participations: 10

Best result: 3

After years of trying, Niewiadoma finally got her first medal in 2021 when she took third on the tough Flanders circuit. The Polish rider favors punchy courses and the Glasgow circuit is well suited to her racing style. Though Niewiadoma is still yet to win something this year, other than the mountains classification at the Tour Femmes, she has been incredibly consistent throughout the season and her recent third place overall is nothing to be sniffed at.

Niewiadoma has the strength to go up against the big nations in Sunday’s road race, but she will need to race smart. She often burns her matches too early and that often hurts her, but if she can play it right she’s in with a chance of a medal or more. Poland also brings sprinter Marta Lach, who has been on brilliant form throughout the season.

Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand)

Participations: 3

Best result: 12 (U23 world champion)

Fisher-Black had the honor of becoming the first U23 women’s road race world champion last year after the UCI belatedly introduced the category to the worlds. With the odd race within a race situation, Fisher-Black actually finished 12th on the day. She could take the title again this year, though getting the best result she can in the elite category will be her main aim at the start of the day. Do that and the U23 title will come along with it.

Under the shadow of Vollering at SD Worx, the New Zealand rider is gradually building herself as a strong GC rider and a force at the front of major races. This summer, she won a stage of the Tour de Suisse and then rode to a top 10 result overall at the Giro Donne.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig at the Tour de France Femmes (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Participations: 7

Best result: 5

Whatever the result, we can be sure that Uttrup Ludwig will at least animate the road race. The Dane likes to race aggressively and it’s likely to be the best tactic if she and the Danish squad want to come away with a good result. Alongside Uttrup Ludwig, the Danes also have the in-form Emma Norsgaard, who got a huge morale boost with a stage win at the Tour de France Femmes.

Uttrup Ludwig has had a solid summer of racing, finishing sixth at the Giro and seventh at the Tour, making up for what was a bit of a slow start to the year. She is an outsider for the podium, but it would not be wise to count her out for riding away with a medal.

Ricarda Bauernfeind (Germany)

Participations: 1

Best result: 20 (3rd in U23 category)

Bauernfeind has been one of the breakout stars of the 2023 season and recently rode to a stage win at the Tour de France Femmes. The German only stepped into the pro ranks this year after gaining a promotion from the Canyon-SRAM’s development squad over the winter, she’d only been riding with the team for one season but quickly impressed the big bosses.

A sign of what was to come for Bauernfeind was seen at the 2022 worlds when she took a bronze medal in the U23 category in both the TT and the road race. She no longer qualifies for the U23 category, but given her performances this year, she could be in the mix in the elite category this time out.