A Wild New Grand Tour World: How ‘Mega-Merger’ Changes the Game in the Race for the Tour de France

Primož Roglič hunting the Tour de France for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Jonas Vingegaard defending his title in a “Soudal-Visma-Amazon” uniform.

And Remco Evenepoel chasing them both on an Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello.

You wut?

The fast-moving drama of the Jumbo-Visma / Soudal Quick-Step mega-merger and its ripple effects on riders like Evenepoel and Roglič could totally reshape the chase for the 2024 Tour de France.

The GC world Jumbo-Visma ruled in 2023 could be turned upside down next season in a “post-merger era.”

Ineos Grenadiers might re-enter the frame, Bora-Hansgrohe could bring new brawn, and the grand tour-slaying machine of Vingegaard and Co. might not be so well-oiled.

Bombshell reports that Patrick Lefevere is looking to salvage potential “refugees” from a Jumbo-Visma takeover of his “Wolf Pack” further blur the picture and could leave Evenepoel a crucial piece in the ever-shifting puzzle of 2024.

At least Tadej Pogačar and his thirst for Tour de France vengeance with UAE Emirates is there to anchor it all.

In fact, Pogačar could well profit from the chaos unfurling around him.

Let’s dive into how GC racing might look in a post-merger era:

The Remco factor

Evenepoel could end up at Ineos Grenadiers, the merger team, or even with Lefevere’s ‘refugee’ team. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Evenepoel has long been a key actor in the season’s transfer dramas.

Ineos Grenadiers wants Belgium’s “aero bullet”, and Quick-Step boss Lefevere hasn’t got enough hands to swat the British team away.

L’Equipe reported this week Ineos Grenadiers is only a signature away from securing the former Vuelta a España champion for 2024 and that the Belgian “would never ride in Richard Plugge’s team [i.e. Jumbo-Visma].”

Yet Evenepoel is remaining uncharacteristically quiet about how his 2024 might look.

Double Tour de France champion Vingegaard stands in Evenepoel’s path at the to-be-confirmed merger squad. It’s hard to see the 23-year-old wanting to share leadership at “Soudal-Visma” now he’s got his eyes set on the yellow jersey and a whole lot more after that.

Ineos Grenadiers and a leader role ahead of veteran Geraint Thomas offers a world more grand tour opportunity for the ever-ambitious Belgian.

The squad has a decade of Tour de France know-how and the meticulous approach that suits Evenepoel’s increasingly-pro approach.

Yet the seven-time Tour de France topping team is severely short of top climbers to support a grand tour push in 2024 after its recent rider exodus. However, it also has kept suspiciously quiet on making its own move on transfer market, and riders like Thomas, Egan Bernal, and Thymen Arensman mean the team isn’t just going to give up on grand tour racing.

An Evenepoel allegiance with Thomas and grand tour mastermind staffer Rod Ellingworth could see the seven-time Tour de France-winning team back in the frame in 2024.

The latest twist this week in the “mega-merger” saga hinted that Quick-Step chief Lefevere wants to keep a team of “refugees” running under his current WorldTour license.

Top-dog Evenepoel, who’s contracted to the Decolef paying agent through 2026, would likely remain under contract with the “Wolf Pack” shell.

It’s hard to imagine Evenepoel remaining at a team stripped of top riders by the Visma merger, and a well-monied team like Ineos Grenadiers or an Amazon-backed Soudal-Visma assembly could buy him out of any existing obligations.

If Ineos isn’t an option, Evenepoel could well put aside any reported reluctance about riding for Plugge in 2024 – heck, the guy runs a team that won all three grand tours this season.

He knows how to get riders to the top.

Interest from Specialized bikes in partnering with the new project would further sweeten the deal for the time trial world champion.

Evenepoel would butt heads directly with Vingegaard if he opts to get in on the merger, and the Dane would win the argument for the Tour de France armband.

But with Roglič out of the picture, the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España would be there for the taking, and Evenepoel’s Tour de France dream could go on pause while he beds in to a Dutch-based #samewinnen environment.

A mega-merger team with Tour de France prospects?

Roglič has been a cornerstone for Jumbo-Visma in its rise to the top. The team will feel his absence in 2024. (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Without Evenepoel, Jumbo-Visma, Soudal-Visma, “The Amazon team,” or whatever you want to call it, won’t necessarily be in a much better place in 2024.

It’s set to inherit a half-dozen riders from Quick-Step and gain a new sponsor, but its forced Roglič off the roster after the Slovenian saw a roadblock in his hunt for leadership.

Sepp Kuss won the Vuelta this season, but who knows if he really wants to race GC again. Vingegaard would be left its one grand tour-assured winner.

Evenepoel might work out as the rider that can decide whether Jumbo-Visma continues to rule the world of grand tour racing in 2024. He also has a say in whether Ineos Grenadiers could claw its way back onto the throne it occupied through the last decade.

Evenepoel’s decisions about his future could sweep through the grand tour-focused end of the WorldTour.

Pogačar to profit amid the pandemonium?

Pogačar, Roglič, Vingegaard, and Evenepoel could be riding in a very different GC world in 2024. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

But of course, it’s not all about Remco.

Bora-Hansgrohe should be front and center with Roglič likely joining Jai Hindley and Aleksandr Vlasov in 2024. The team missed the podium of all three grand tours in 2024 but has got the roster, and maybe also the Roglič, to make that change in 2024.

And the one rider that’s been missing from all the transfer drama of this silliest of “silly seasons”, Pogačar?

2024 could be the Slovenian wrecking-ball’s best chance at claiming his third Tour de France title.

Things won’t be simple for his rivals in merger teams or new squads next season. Bedding-in to new equipment and acclimating to new teammates, staffers, and cultures can take time and could set back Vingegaard, Evenepoel, and Roglič.

Meanwhile, Pogačar and UAE Emirates will be waiting in the wings.

Juan Ayuso, Adam Yates, and João Almeida all enjoyed standout grand tour appearances in 2023, and Pogačar could have crushed the whole calendar if it wasn’t for his crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The Slovenian is hungry as ever and won’t be satisfied until he takes home another maillot jaune.

Pogačar’s team stabilized its roster in this transfer window and built for the future. It’s suffered none of the seemingly inevitable upheaval due to be suffered by key rivals Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step.

Pogačar is the peloton’s master of anarchy. That he’s the only stable factor in the GC scene of 2024 shows just how wild things could be.