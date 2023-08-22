Allan Davis fired from Lotto-Dstny after allegations of impropriety

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lotto-Dstny has confirmed to Velo that Australian former rider Allan Davis is no longer working for the team.

“We can confirm Allan is no longer working in the team. For the moment we will not make any additional comments on this matter,” a statement from the team to Velo said.

Davis, who was hired by the Belgian squad as a sport director in 2022, was pulled from the squad for the Tour de France just days before the race was due to start after accusations emerged on social media of impropriety by the 43-year-old.

The woman involved posted several screengrabs of a conversation between herself and the Australian. They included unsolicited topless images, one of which featured the caption “I’m board [sic] in a hotel room and thought of you.” Additional images appeared to show Davis threatening the woman with legal action.

Though Davis’ face was obscured in the posted images, and his name was not revealed by the woman, several social media users identified him and Lotto-Dstny confirmed the following day that he would not work at the Tour de France. He has not worked at a race for the team since.

Velo has spoken to several other women, and seen images of those interactions, who said that they had been contacted by Davis on social media. Some said that the interactions made them feel uncomfortable and have filed complaints with the UCI.

Anyone who wishes to contact the UCI can do so via an anonymous form at uci.org/speakup.

While the UCI has not officially confirmed that it is looking into the case, Velo is aware of an investigation into Davis being conducted by the international governing body. Should he be found guilty of breaching the UCI’s ethics rules, he could receive a sanction.

In the days after the accusations were published, Davis issued a statement saying that he “deeply regret” his behavior on social media.

“I am writing this statement to express my sincere apologies for my behaviour,” the statement said. “I deeply regret the way I conducted myself and the impact it had on the person involved,” his statement read.

“We discussed topics related to relationships, family, and work, and I understand that at times my words and actions were inappropriate. I failed to consider the consequences of my behaviour, and for that, I am truly sorry.”