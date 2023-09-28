Amazon Linked as New Jumbo-Visma Partner

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Amazon, the online shopping giant, could be a major new backer for Jumbo-Visma.

Just as merger talks between the Dutch team and Soudal Quick-Step heat up, Dutch television is reporting that Amazon will step in as an important team backer.

The TV show “Vandaag Inside” reported Thursday night that Amazon is poised to join the project as a major sponsor in 2024.

Whether that’s part of a possible “Soudal-Visma” merger or as a new backer for Jumbo-Visma remains unclear.

Dutch marketer Chris Woerts said Amazon will add 15 million euros to the team’s budget, which is already backed by $20 million annually from Visma, according to media reports.

There was no official word from team representatives late Thursday evening in Europe. So far, Jumbo-Visma officials have not commented on reports of a possible merger or other media reports.

During the recent Vuelta a España, team boss Richard Plugge told Velo there was “North American interest” in a possible sponsorship deal. That comes just as Plugge met Apple CEO Tim Cook this week during a visit to the Netherlands to promote the company’s new VR glasses.

The team already has established links to Amazon, and worked closely with the squad to produce an “inside-the-bus” documentary series that was broadcast on the company’s streaming service Amazon Prime.

Called “All-in team Jumbo Visma,” the six-part docu-series followed the team across the 2022 season. A second season is in the works that will document the team’s historic grand tour sweep in 2023.

The breaking news comes as speculation about a possible merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step, first reported by Wielerflits, continues to build steam.

Belgian media reported Thursday that Jumbo-Visma officials contacted the UCI and met with Specialized, the bicycle supplier of Soudal Quick-Step to talk about a possible deal.

Speculation is also ramping up the top riders could leave, with some suggesting the Primož Roglič could exit in order to chase more opportunities to be the outright leader at next year’s Tour de France.