American Criterium Cup: Miami Nights’ Andrea Cyr leads into ACC mid-way race, teammate Alfredo Rodriquez keeps rolling

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Boise Twilight Criterium, presented by Bailey Glasser, is the fifth stop of the American Criterium Cup and where the July fireworks continue on Saturday, July 8.

Andrea Cyr of the Miami Nights continues to hold off the L39ion ladies after taking the Selle Italia Red jersey from them in race number two. Her teammate Paola Munoz is second overall, offering vital support, while L39ion occupies third through sixth in the standings. The question is, will L39ion start to focus on the ACC overall?

Clearly, with the horsepower in third through sixth, including both Ryan and Schneider sisters, the ability is there, and with Kendall Ryan’s loss of the National Title, she may now focus on the Red. But they must get through Boise first and a focused Miami Nights team keeping Cyr in the lead. And success could be short-lived: L39ion currently is not scheduled for the Salt Lake Criterium the following weekend.

CYR, Andrea: Miami Nights 279 MUNOZ, Paola: Miami Nights 236 SCHNEIDER, Samantha: L39ION of Los Angeles 171 RYAN, Alexis: L39ION of Los Angeles 148 RYAN, Kendall: L39ION of Los Angeles 143

Kim Lucie of DNA Pro Cycling is dominating the Sprint competition. How dominating? Lucie sat out Grafton after a heavy fall the night before and held a wide enough margin that she takes the Green to Boise, still with a commanding lead in the race.

LUCIE, Kimberly: DNA PRO CYCLING 90 ZAVETA, Erica: Denver Disruptors 35 PLESSING, Rachel: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 35 BRECK, Holy: DNA PRO CYCLING 35 CUMMINS, Olivia: DNA PRO CYCLING 30

Men’s race

The Men’s field is the most competitive in a long time, and you don’t have to look for further evidence than the top five of the ACC. Dannie Summerhill of American Cycling finally lost his grasp on the Red jersey, slipping a chain at a critical point in his Grafton sprint. Unable to return to the front, Alfredo Rodriquez of the Miami Nights took the win, and the 100 points, putting him into the lead. Summerhill finished 14th in Grafton and dropped to second overall.

But right behind them: Bryan Gomez, Miami Nights, Dusan Kalaba, ButcherBox p/b LOOK, and Clever Martinez, Miami Nights. Any of these riders can upset the current narrative and write their names at the top. And where are the L39ion men? Justin William’s win in Tulsa puts him as the only L39ion rider in the top ten, at seventh. At halfway in the series, we’ll start to see who is serious about racing and posting results.

RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Miami Nights 302 SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 261 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 210 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 166 MARTINEZ, Clever: Miami Nights 138

Danny Summerhill retains his lead in the Sprint competition and will wear Green in Boise. Like Lucie, Summerhill had a tight grip on this race and has an unsurmountable lead in Boise. He’ll keep the Green even if he misses all three sprints. We could see Summerhill and American Cycling focusing on winning the race and retaking Red, knowing that no one could catch him in the Sprint competition.

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 95 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 45 HARDIN, Will: Project Echelon Racing 25 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 20 GIBBONS, Thomas: Automatic | Abus 20

And while the Miami Blazers have had a slow start to the ACC, the team has been finding rhythm lately, and last year’s ACC winner, Brandon Feehrey, just won the Amateur National Road Championship, so he will have the confidence and spunk that a national jersey lends. Feehrey’s win was cemented last year in Boise. Will Boise be the race where he jumps on the leaderboard?