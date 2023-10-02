Analysis: Fallout of ‘Mega Merger’ Would Rattle Across Entire WorldTour

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Merger mania doesn’t stop: Remco Evenepoel to Ineos Grenadiers. Soudal Quick-Step riders cut loose. Primož Roglič to “fill-in-the-blank.”

The implications of the possible mega-merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step won’t start and end with those two teams.

The implications would ripple across the elite men’s WorldTour and leave dozens of riders on different teams in a lurch.

One rider agent estimated up to “30 to 50” riders could be impacted if the alleged deal comes to fruition.

Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere confirmed telling details this weekend that pieces are moving to make the deal happen, and could be revealed as soon as Monday.

“This has all dragged on for too long,” Lefevere wrote in Het Nieuwsblad. “It cannot continue for three more days.”

What would happen if the merger takes place?

Up to 14 Quick-Step riders were already slated to retire, move on, or had their contracts ending at the end of this season. The rest of the team’s contract could be null and void if the merger does take place.

That would put Evenepoel on the open market, with L’Equipe reporting over the weekend that Ineos Grenadiers is first in line to pick him up.

“Once the merger is completed and Plugge’s company takes over, all contracts of Patrick Lefevere’s riders will expire. Evenepoel then only has to sign his contract with Ineos Grenadiers. That can be arranged in five minutes,” a leading agent told L’Equipe.

Roglič, who confirmed he is leaving Jumbo-Visma at the end of the season, is being linked to Lidl-Trek, Team Movistar, and Bora-Hansgrohe in a deal that could be more than $5 million per season.

Uncertainty is reaching beyond the reported merger and extending into nearly every team.

Behind the scenes, riders, teams, and agents are moving in real time to try to find places for dozens of riders on both teams and on the larger transfer market to secure their respective futures if the deal happens.

And without confirmation right now, everyone is in a holding pattern, sources told Velo.

It’s not just the riders currently under contract with Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step, but others who are slated to join those respective teams in 2024.

Other riders might see their expected moves to other teams put on hold as team owners and managers try to deal with the late-hour bonanza of talent swarming the marketplace.

For example, a rider like Mikel Landa is set to join Soudal Quick-Step in 2024 to be a super-domestique for Evenepoel. That deal could unravel if the merger happens.

Other teams are waiting on the sidelines, hoping to scoop up suddenly available talent.

Riders like Julian Alaphilippe, Kasper Asgreen, Tim Merlier, Yves Lampaert, and the rest of the “Wolfpack” would flood the rider market. One agent said that’s putting a freeze on the rider market now because no one knows what’s going to happen.

Complicating matters even worse is that it’s already October, and many teams have their rosters already full or near-full. Scores of riders could be left stranded.

‘It would be a shame for cycling’

Lefevere said details could be finalized as soon as this week. Some reports suggest Richard Plugge would remain at the top of a fused team, with Lefevere taking an advisory role, and much of the infrastructure being absorbed by Jumbo-Visma.

Talks are also ongoing with bike and material sponsors, according to Belgian media reported last week.

And it’s even worse for the support staff, especially at Soudal Quick-Step, which employs more than 60 people, many of whom could be on the street if the merger takes place.

“Of course it was a surprise to everyone that there is a merger, but as long as there is no certainty about what will happen, we have to continue working. There are more questions than answers at the moment,” Soudal Quick-Step sport director Tom Steels told Sporza.

Any merger would all but mean the end of Quick-Step’s decades-long run in the peloton and its “Wolfpack” trademark and identity.

“It would be a shame for us as team employees, but also for cycling in general,” Steels said.

“There should be absolute certainty in about two weeks,” he said. “Then the season will be finished, winter will start and everyone wants to know what and where. It would not be healthy to let it drag on any longer.”