Analyzing the aero positions of the best cyclists in the world

Have you noticed that in the past five to 10 years, pro cyclists are becoming more and more aerodynamic? There’s a reason that pro cycling is faster than ever, and it’s not necessarily because riders are pushing more watts.

Take one look at a professional peloton in its typical arrowhead formation. There is a breakaway five minutes up the road, 80km of flat terrain ahead, and the strongest sprint teams are lined up at the front of the bunch. The rider at the head of the peloton is in full aero mode: elbows tucked, shoulders pinched, and head down low at 45 kph.

Time trial positions are a completely different conversation, but in 2023, the aero road position is closer to the TT position than ever before. Riders such as Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu Van der Poel can average 50 kph on the flat…on their road bike.

In this article, we’ll break down five different aero positions from the fastest pro cyclists in the world. Some of these riders are classics monsters, while others are GC riders or pure climbers. Perhaps we can answer the question: why is Evenepoel known as the “Aero Bullet”?

We have no interest in critiquing a pro’s aero position in this piece – mainly because we are looking at still photos of these riders in action, and we don’t know their biomechanical strengths or weaknesses. Rather, our goal is to tell you why a professional cyclist might use their specific aero position.

Throughout this article, we’ll point out some common phrases or buzzwords that you might have heard regarding the aero position – elbows bent, flat back, “turtle position”, etc. Our goal is not to teach you how to replicate these positions. Instead, we hope that you can learn from the pros, understand why they do what they do, and have a better idea of the kind of bike fit you might want to try in your future aero position.

Let’s dive in with one of the most aerodynamic riders in the pro peloton.

Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel’s nickname is Aero Bullet, and that should tell you everything you need to know. The Belgian’s palmarès are too extensive to spell out (including two world championships, two monuments, and overall victory at La Vuelta), and there is a reason that he is so feared.

Evenepoel routinely drops riders off his wheel, not on a climb, but on the flat. He is so aerodynamic that his competitors struggle to draft off of him at 50 kph. What makes Evenepoel the Aero Bullet?

Elbows bent at 90°

Tight hip angle

Flat back

“Turtle position”

Let’s break each of these terms.

Elbow bend: When riding in the aero position, most riders have their hands on the hoods, their forearms parallel to the ground, and their elbows bent at 90°. This creates the fastest, most stable, and most comfortable position on the flats.

Hip angle: The hip angle is the angle between the torso and the thigh when the foot is at the top of the pedal stroke. Shortening the hip angle means that the rider’s torso is closer to their thighs while pedaling, shrinking the pocket of air between the torso and legs. A smaller air pocket means less wind to break, and, in general, better aerodynamics on the bike.

Flat back: In the aero position, a rider’s back can be flat, rounded, or somewhere in between. Evenepoel has a flat back in the aero position, which means that his spine is roughly parallel to the ground. In general, a flat back helps stabilize the core while riding in the aero position. Having a rounded back in the aero position is not necessarily a bad thing, but it can be uncomfortable to maintain for a long period of time.

“Turtle position”: The most unique of our fit terms is the “turtle position,” which refers to tucking your head down and shrugging your shoulders while in the aero position. Evenepoel is the perfect example of riding in the “turtle position.” Take a look at the picture below.

(Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Kaden Groves is only 5cm taller than Evenepoel, but it looks like he’s 15 cm taller. Evenepoel has his head tucked down and in and his shoulders shrugged to create a smooth path for air to move over his back.

An important caveat here is that these “aero rules” are not universally true. Each rider has their own unique physiology, so what works for one rider won’t necessarily work for another rider. Having a tight hip angle, for example, seems to work better for shorter riders, but it does not always work for taller riders. In this article, we are only explaining these riders’ aero positions, not saying that one position is faster than the other.

Tadej Pogačar

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar rides during the men’s Elite Road Race at the Cycling World Championships in Edinburgh, Scotland on August 6, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Already at age 25, Tadej Pogačar is one of the best professional cyclists in history. The Slovenian has won two Tours de France and 11 stages, four monuments, and countless other races. And like Evenepoel, Pogačar is known for going solo.

However, Pogačar seems to have a less extreme aero position than Evenepoel. The Slovenian is 1.76 m tall (Evenepoel is 1.71 m tall), but he sits much more upright on the bike. This opens up Pogačar’s hip angle, especially when he is sitting upright while climbing.

Even in a breakaway, Pogačar sits more upright than Evenepoel. You could call it a “medium aero position.” Pogačar’s elbows are slightly bent, but not at 90°. His back is somewhere between rounded and flat. And his head is only slightly tucked, not in the full “turtle position”

One of the biggest changes Pogačar made to his bike setup this year was tilting his hoods inward.

The inward hood tilt is a growing trend in the professional peloton because of the potential aerodynamic benefits. By tilting the hoods inward (see picture below), the rider’s hand and shoulders will be narrower while riding in the aero position.

A rider’s hood position is extremely individual, as many value comfort and control over aerodynamics when it comes to the position of their handlebars. But there’s no doubt that it’s working for Pogačar.

Mathieu van der Poel

World Champion Mathieu van der Poel is taller than most professional cyclists, standing at 1.84 m. But that doesn’t stop him from getting low, bending his elbows, and being one of the most aerodynamic riders in the world.

Van der Poel has one of the most aesthetic aero positions in the peloton, in our opinion. His long frame fits perfectly over the bike, with his elbows bent at 90°, and his head tucked low. In fact, Van der Poel has one of the best “turtle positions” in the entire peloton. Looking at the pictures above and below, you can see how the top of his head is almost perfectly aligned with his upper back.

(Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Most time trial riders put some sort of radio or ice sock on their upper back during a TT because it creates a sort of fairing that improves aerodynamics. Van der Poel is able to create an aerodynamic fairing with his own body position – as if he didn’t already have enough watts, he is also one of the fastest riders in the world.

Van der Poel also has a rounder back compared to the other riders on this list, especially in his upper back.

Sepp Kuss

(Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The legend of GC Kuss became real at La Vuelta a España when the American took his first Grand Tour GC victory. Kuss is an interesting rider to analyze because we once thought of him as a pure climber. But in this year’s Vuelta, Kuss proved that he is strong on the flats, in the crosswinds, on the time trial bike, and on all sorts of climbing stages.

Kuss has an extremely upright position, unlike most professional cyclists. Even in the crosswinds, his elbows are nowhere near 90°, and his chest is hitting plenty of wind. But it clearly works for the American, who can put out the most power in an upright position.

If you take a look at his climbing position, his elbows are nearly straight, and his hip angle is wide open. Kuss is a great example of what it takes to be a professional cyclist – you don’t need to be an “Aero Bullet” to be one of the best riders in the world.

Victor Campenaerts

Last but not least, we have Victor Campenaerts. An article on aerodynamics in cycling would not be complete without the Belgian, who is known for pushing the limits of human physiology. Campenaerts experiments with his aero position until he toes the line of the UCI rulebook.

In fact, Campenaerts bends his elbows more than 90°, which is something rarely seen in cycling. Take a look at the picture above and you can see how Campenaerts puts an enormous amount of pressure on his wrists and shoulders in order to hold this aero position.

Be warned, this kind of extreme aero position takes hundreds of hours to practice and perfect. Of all the bike fit terms on our list, Campenaerts pushes each of them to the extreme.

His elbows are bent at more than 90°, his hip angle is as small as possible, his back and core is closed in as much as possible, and he tucks and turtles his head until it is almost sniffing his handlebars.

The video below shows how Campenaerts tests his position in a safe environment (not on the open road).

From Remco Evenepoel to Sepp Kuss to Victor Campenaerts, it is clear that everyone has their own unique aero position. There is not one position that is always faster than the other, and it always depends on how much power you can put out in the position.

When it comes to in-race performance, the terrain matters more than anything. Aerodynamics matters most when the speed is high. But on a steep climb like the Angliru, you might as well throw your CdA out the window.