‘I Really Wanted to Use Cycling as a Way of Empowering African Women’ – Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio knows all too well the challenges that non-European riders face when it comes to making it as a professional cyclist.

Those challenges are often magnified for riders from the African continent thanks to issues with obtaining visas. With so few races on the continent as well, riders often have little choice but to go far afield to climb the cycling ladder.

At times, Moolman-Pasio, who is from Pretoria in South Africa, has been left frustrated by those difficulties and the barriers that women in particular can face in accessing sport. The 37-year-old wanted to turn that frustration into something positive so two years ago she started the Rocacorba Collective, an indoor cycling community aimed primarily at giving women a safe space to ride.

Earlier this year, the Collective expanded and Moolman-Pasio has started a pilot project with a bike shop in the South African township of Khayelitsha to give more women the opportunity to ride. She wants more women to have the same life-changing experience she found through the bike.

“As I started pro cycling, I was always feeling frustrated by the challenges and the inequity, and then I started to realize that frustration isn’t positive, it’s not productive. So, I decided to turn that frustration into a mentality to lead by example,” Moolman-Pasio said. “I’ve also realized how cycling has played such an important role in forming the person that I am today and helping me to become a stronger woman, not only physically, but also by character.

“As my confidence grew on the bike, my confidence in general grew, and it enabled me to lead by example, or to act on my convictions or my ideas. I’ve always felt that there’s so much potential in Africa to help women through cycling to become more confident. Women are often really undermined, they’re not necessarily given the encouragement to pursue their own dreams or ambitions. I really wanted to use cycling as a way of empowering African women.”

Moolman-Pasio is best known for her exploits on the road, but she has also built up a good palmarès in the virtual world, too. The South African won the virtual Tour de France in 2020 and was the first-ever eSport cycling world champion, both on Zwift, and she has become a big advocate for e-racing and the impact it can have — particularly for women.

While the overall Rocacorba Collective has global ambitions and brings together people — men as well — from across the world, the latest part of the project is more locally focused. The new partnership with Khaltsha Cycles, in Khayelitsha, has seen 30 girls kitted out with bikes and equipment to enable them to ride and race.

The chance to expand the focus of the Rocacorba Collective came about after the owner of the bike shop reached out on social media.

“It’s always been at the back of my mind, how can I execute on this career long dream to pay it forward to Africa. It was one thing after the next with the whole eSports and Zwift, and my realization of how Zwift just opens up the world and allows me to also play a hands-on role in South Africa while I’m not there. The potential of the virtual world to connect people that are in very different parts of the world, the potential of it to help grow female confidence,” she said.

“Getting African, or South African, girls on bikes is part of the purpose of the Rocacorba collective. There’s a guy who has a bike shop in a township in Cape Town called Khayelitsha. He started the bike shop from a shipping container to start growing a cycling culture in the underprivileged communities of Cape Town. He was helping girl riders to learn how to ride and to use cycling as a form of empowerment. He grew up in a home of only girls, he was the only boy child, and he realized how his sisters didn’t have the same opportunities he had.

“He tagged me in a tweet, which then made me kind of look into it a little bit more and we started chatting. What I really needed was to find someone who’s working in that community to help me because it’s not that simple. I might have all the best intentions, but you can’t just walk into an underprivileged community in South Africa and say, ‘hey, here I am.’ You need people who are respected and trusted in those communities to help you.”

Empowerment

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio does a talk at the Khaltsha Cycles shop. (Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images)

Moolman-Pasio hopes to be able to create an e-cycling facility in the area to open up cycling to women who might not ordinarily be able to, as well as providing a place for them to do other things. As the project grows, it’s Moolman-Pasio’s dream to be able to expand it across the country and the continent.

“This is the starting point, then ideally, we want to create an eSports and learning center, so that these girls can train in a safe environment on an indoor trainer on Zwift, but that could also double up as a computer center for them to do their homework,” Moolman-Pasio said.

“We’re starting with a pilot study in Khayelitsha and hopefully we can find the right people to partner with us to execute on the eSport center. Then, the idea would be to hopefully create a blueprint that we replicate in other parts of South Africa and other parts of Africa. We want to try and also kind of connect the dots in terms of building a community around this project as well. Through Zwift, people from all around the world could ride with these riders in Africa and motivate and inspire them.”

Empowerment is an important word for Moolman-Pasio. She was a latecomer to cycling, picking it up after going out for a ride with her husband Carl, who was a triathlete. He spotted potential in her, but it took time for her to believe in what she was capable of.

“When Carl first said those things to me, ‘you can be the best in the world,’ or ‘you can be world champion,’ I thought, ‘is this guy smoking something?’ I didn’t believe in myself. I was like, whatever, that’s great, it’s so flattering, but it’s not going to happen. That was my first reaction,” she said. “Then he kept really investing time and energy and motivating me, and constantly telling me, I can do it and training with me and things evolved from there.

“The point I’m getting to is that I didn’t have the self-confidence to even dream of doing that. It took Carl, believing in me, for me to be able to believe in myself… Now, I’m confident, I’m physically strong, mentally strong, I’m one of the best athletes in the world. I did become a champion, unfortunately not on the road but in eSports.

“The journey I’ve walked, as a woman, through cycling, has changed my life and so that’s why I focus so much on the word empowerment because I feel empowered with cycling. We talk about equality and equal opportunity, and all these things, but part of the barrier to all of this happening, is the lack of self-confidence that a lot of women have. Laws and all these things are changing, businesses and teams are becoming more inclusive, but at the end of the day, women need to have more self-confidence… Community and empowerment, for me, go hand in hand, and cycling is the tool.”

Moolman-Pasio has big dreams, and she also hopes to develop a competitive edge to the project, too, helping more riders from Africa to turn cycling into a career. She believes that there is a lot of untapped talent across the whole continent and there is no lack of passion for the sport.

Along with project partner Xylon van Eyck, a fellow South African who has worked in the cycling industry for years, she hopes to use their experience to make it easier for future riders coming through the ranks.

“In the long-term, I’d love to have a team that focuses on creating the right environment for African riders. It would be a development team and then maybe one day, there would be a WorldTour team or something that they could step up to,” Moolman-Pasio said. “Cycling is so Eurocentric, and there’s a lot of talent in other parts of the world, and for sure, in Africa. In Rwanda, Eritrea, and these kinds of places, cycling is super popular there.

“I’ve raced in Eritrea and it’s insane. It’s potentially even bigger than Flanders. When they race, people come out and they’re standing on rooftops, and anywhere where they can see the racing. There’d often be groups of people doing religious blessings as the riders are going past. This was my experience racing in Eritrea. Cycling is really big there, but it’s so difficult for those riders to come over to Europe firstly because of visas. Secondly, it’s such a different culture and environment so often the dropout rate is quite big because they don’t have people that really understand them, and who are helping them to take that next step.

“Xylon and I are basically working on this together to try and grow the grassroots, identifying these riders and creating safe environments for them to train in their home where they from, and then to eventually take that next step to create the right pathway for them to come to Europe.”

Moolman-Pasio would like to see more done to make professional cycling less focused on Europe, but that could take some time to fix.

“There’s so many challenges to overcome and a lot of the time it’s ignorance in Europe. Even people at the top in Europe, they have no idea about the challenges that even a person like myself had to overcome. I was fortunate enough to be able to get a European passport through marriage. Not every rider from Africa can.

“There’s so many complexities to the whole equation, but that’s where I feel the easiest way to do it now is really eSports. It has its own complications, for sure but it’s at least a starting point. Gravel is a good place as well, because teams are a little bit more nimble. It’s easier to travel, they’re not so big, but you’re getting exposure to a form of competition. There is an Africa tour, but it’s mainly for the men, so it’s not really for the women. The Tour of Rwanda is doing great work and you see the international teams there, and so it brings a higher level of racing to Africa, but it’s not an easy one to solve. For sure, the UCI has a big challenge on its hands because at the moment cycling is too Eurocentric and it needs to be globalized.”