Audrey Cordon-Ragot: ‘I feared for my teammates’ lives on Tour Féminin Pyrénées’

Audrey Cordon-Ragot described the opening stage of the CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées as one of her “most horrific” days on the bike.

Earlier this month, the final stage of the three-day French race was canceled after repeated concerns about safety with vehicles driving onto the course.

While many were pulled over to the side of the road, several were seen moving as the race passed through, and even a few cars were spotted traveling toward the riders during a botched road closure.

Cordon-Ragot said that the first stage was worse and she feared for the safety of the peloton, and though stage 2 was improved, it still didn’t meet the standards needed.

“The first stage was one of the most horrific days on the bike I had experienced in a race. I really was scared for my health and for the life of my teammates and the other riders. It is the first time that really happens to me, so that was not a great feeling,” Cordon-Ragot told Velo. “Stage two was a bit better I have to say but it was not enough.”

French national champion, Cordon-Ragot was one of the riders that helped to voice the concerns of the peloton with the CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées organizers, along with fellow veteran Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

It was a position that Cordon-Ragot didn’t initially want to put herself in as she knew several members of the organization quite well, some of whom are French former riders. However, she was convinced to step up by others in the peloton.

“I didn’t want to step into the conversation because I knew really well the organizers and to me was difficult to step into the conversation and try to converse with them, but some of the girls came to me and asked me to step in and to try to make it smoother for everyone and take decisions,” she said. “I took my responsibilities as one of the stake-holders of the peloton and I think we made the right decision. The right thing to do was to just stop and to give them the chance to be better for next year and not take any risk.

“When I see what happened last week in Suisse, I’m glad we did this choice because we see that it’s a dangerous sport and that we cannot play with security,” she said. “I think we chose well, and for once, we choose all together and we followed the majority, which is something that I think almost never happened in women’s cycling before. That was a great thing in the end.”

Following the cancellation of the event, the race director Pascal Baudron called the riders “spoiled children” in an interview with the local press. He added that he felt the riders were demanding too much of the race organization.

Cordon-Ragot doesn’t think that the race was deliberately lax with its security, but she believes that the organizers need to take time to consider what happened this year and rethink how it approaches race safety.

“I think for them safety was already a priority, but it didn’t happen that they could really do it the right way. I’m pretty sure like they need a bit of time now to realize what happened and to digest a little bit what had been said in the press, and all the media thing around this story,” Cordon-Ragot said. “They need time to digest and then maybe come back with better people surrounding the race safety and some changes that are much needed to make it safer for next year.”

Focusing on the Tour de France Femmes

The CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées was Cordon-Ragot’s final race amidst some big blocks of training as she builds up to a Giro d’Italia and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift double, as well as defending her national road race title.

It also marked her second month racing with the Human-Powered-Health squad.

Cordon-Ragot made the switch to the U.S. squad in April, ahead of Paris-Roubaix, after the Zaaf team that she started the season with failed to pay its riders. It marked a new chapter for the 33-year-old after a tumultuous seven months for her after she suffered a stroke in September 2022, and then got caught up in the collapse of the B&B Hotels team.

“It looks like life has been normal again, so that’s kind of nice to feel like I can finally do my job the way I want in good conditions,” she said. “We needed a little bit of time to learn about each other and we’ve been doing good results until now with good weekends in the Netherlands and Belgium before heading to Andorra for training camp. I was happy that I could already get a podium spot there in Antwerp Port Epic and now I’m aiming for more.”

As a two-time winner of the title, Cordon-Ragot will be one of the favorites to take the French tricolor on the road this weekend.

However, the defense of her title has not been the primary aim for her going into the summer with a shot at a free role at the Tour de France Femmes her big goal.

“It’s a bit difficult for me to say how it’s going to be because I’ve been training a lot and not racing so much. The goal was to train for Giro and Tour, not really for the nationals, so I’m still in a period of recovery and not 100 percent,” Cordon-Ragot said. “I had to do a choice and that was my choice to try to peak form later than normal.

“It’s the second edition [of the Tour de France Femmes] and I think it’s going to be even better than then last year. I’m really excited to see if the public will be at the grand depart this year and if the race is going to be as exciting as last year, even more maybe.

“I’m also excited to have more opportunities for myself this year, because last year I was there really as a teammate, and this year I will be more of a free electron, which is something that boosts me and it’s also the reason why I choose to target this Tour more than the nationals this year.”