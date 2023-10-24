Audrey Cordon-Ragot Stays with Human Powered Health for 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot will continue to race with Human Powered Health next season after signing an extension with the team.

In addition to announcing that the former French champion would stay for 2024, the American squad confirmed two new signings in Romy Kasper and Maëlle Grossetête.

Cordon-Ragot joined Human Powered Health in the spring of this year after quitting the Zaaf team when it failed to pay riders for the opening months of the season. She and her teammates were allowed to make an early switch after the UCI made a late amendment to its rules that usually prevent riders from making mid-season transfers before June 1.

The news means that Human Powered Health has five confirmed riders for next year with Ruth Edwards (née Winder) announced as a new signing last week while Alice Barnes was already on the roster after penning a two-year deal ahead of this season.

Both Kasper and Grossetête will add some strength to the engine room of the team, while the squad is also hoping that Grossetête will also deliver on results of her own.

“Maëlle brings great experience from being on a top WorldTour team and will be a real help in the final of races. She can also be in a front group and go for her own result,” performance manager Kenny Latomme said.

“Romy has seen it all and will be crucial for the classics and the lead out. The leader of the team does not always have to get the results but takes away the stress and the pressure from the others by guiding the team.”

The 35-year-old Kasper is one of the most experienced riders in the bunch after turning pro 17 years ago in 2007. During that time, the German has raced with some of the top teams in the world, including spending four years at Boels-Dolmans and three seasons at Alé Cipollini.

More recently, she spent two seasons with the Jumbo-Visma squad in 2021 and 2021, and she spent the last year racing with AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step. At Human Powered Health, she will take on the role of road captain.

“I’m looking forward to joining. From the outside, I have seen the team grow over the past seasons and it is making huge steps. This is a new experience for me, and I’d like to share my knowledge to help the young riders move up at the WorldTour level,” she said.

“I like this role. I’ve been in the pro peloton for a while so I know the races, especially in the spring so I can read the race situations pretty well and this helps the rest of the team learn how to spend and conserve energy. Positioning is also a strength of mine, and I can use this to help in the spring and to make life easier for sprinters.”

Grossetête, who is 25, is much newer to the sport after turning pro in 2018. Human Powered Health will be her first non-French team as she has spent her whole career so far with FDJ-Suez.

“I’m really happy to join Human Powered Health. I wanted a new challenge, a new beginning, and a new atmosphere. I needed a change in my career, and I wanted to change to a team that was fully international,” she said.

“If it’s bad weather I don’t mind. A nervous bunch, small roads, up and down, technical roads, this is what I love about cycling.”