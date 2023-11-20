BMC Leaves WorldTour in 2024 as AG2R-Citroën Partnership Ends

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The BMC bike brand will leave the WorldTour at the end of this season after it announced it would stop sponsoring AG2R-Citroën at the end of this year.

BMC has been supplying the French squad with bikes since 2021, having previously supplied the South African team Qhubeka-NextHash.

AG2R-Citroën hasn’t announced which brand it will be racing in 2024 but Dutch company Van Rysel looks the most likely candidate to step into the gap next year with rumors about a deal swirling around for much of this season.

“We would like to thank BMC for these three years of collaboration, during which the team has been able to ride very high-level bikes and which has given great satisfaction to the riders and technicians, both in terms of equipment and human resources. We were very proud to ride for this prestigious world-renowned brand,” AG2R-Citroën manager Vincent Lavenu said.

Also read:

It will be the end of an era for BMC in the top tier of men’s cycling after initially entering it with Phonak in 2002. The Swiss squad started on BMC bikes in 2001 but was promoted to what was known then as Division 1 for the following season.

Andy Rihs was the owner of the hearing aid company Phonak and the BMC bike brand, which he took over in 2001. When Phonak folded at the end of the 2006 season in the wake of the Floyd Landis doping scandal, BMC switched to sponsoring the Astana team for a season.

It was absent for three seasons between 2008 and 2010 but returned in 2011 with the creation of the BMC Racing team. When Rihs died in 2018, the brand pulled out of the team, which would race as CCC for two seasons before folding.

While it pulled out of primary sponsorship of a team, BMC continued to supply squads with Dimension Data (Qhubeka-NextHash) riding the Swiss bikes from 2019 until its demise and then AG2R-Citroën.

BMC might be leaving the men’s WorldTour, for now, but it is not departing pro cycling completely after extending its contract with the Swiss team Tudor Pro Cycling earlier this year. The brand has been working with the team since its days as the Swiss Cycling Academy and penned a six-year extension with the Fabian Cancellara-owned squad.