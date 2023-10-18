CAS rejects Gazprom-RusVelo appeal against UCI decision to remove license

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Russian Gazprom-RusVelo team’s appeal against the UCI’s decision to remove its ProTeam license was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February 2022, the UCI took the decision to ban all teams and sponsors associated with Russia and its ally Belarus.

The ruling by the UCI meant that Gazprom-RusVelo with its Russian sponsors and license was forced to close two months into the 2022 season. The team’s paying agent, Provelo AG, subsequently appealed to the CAS about the forced closure, calling it a “political decision.”

News of the appeal was revealed by Cycling Weekly in an interview in February this year.

After more than a year since the appeal was initially launched, the UCI confirmed that the CAS had made its decision to reject the appeal outright.

The CAS has not yet published its verdict on its website.

“The UCI welcomes this ruling, which supports the strong stance taken by the UCI in response to the military aggression of Ukraine,” a statement from the UCI said.

Following the initial decision by the UCI last year, the governing body received criticism from the Gazprom-RusVelo team and some of its riders — many of whom were not from either Russia or Belarus — for not allowing them to find an option that would allow the team to continue while it searched for new sponsors.

However, the UCI backed its decision and said that the team could return if it was able to find different sponsors and registered itself with a separate national federation.

While teams with Russian licenses and sponsors had their licenses removed by the UCI, riders on international teams with licenses attached to those countries were allowed to continue to race, though could not do so under those flags.

Riders such as Aleksandr Vlasov, who rides with Bora-Hansgrohe, continue to race under a neutral flag.

Riders from Belarus and Russia can only compete if they have no connection with their nations federations or with the national army of those countries. However, teams with Russian and Belarusian sponsors are still banned from competition, while no races are allowed to take place in either country.