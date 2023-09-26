‘Catastrophic Consequences’: Shock and Dismay in Peloton at Rumored Jumbo-Visma/Quick-Step Merger

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

“Catastrophic.”

“Worrying.”

“Sad.”

Geraint Thomas, Philippe Gilbert, and Dan Martin were just a few of the riders that were rocked by rumors of a blockbuster merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step.

Wielerflits nearly broke the internet with its recent report of a fusion that would potentially put Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, Sepp Kuss, Remco Evenepoel, and Wout van Aert into one team bus.

The formation of a bone fide megateam headed up by Jumbo-Visma’s Richard Plugge could change the shape of pro cycling for years to come.

A pooling of resource would bring talent, finance, experience, and tech from two top teams into one service course.

“Will this actually come to fruition? A merger between Decolef [the company behind Team Soudal Quick Step – ed.] and Richard Plugge’s team would have catastrophic consequences on the economy of professional cycling,” wrote retired monument ace Philippe Gilbert, who raced three years with the Belgian team.

“How does the general public perceive this situation?”

Insiders suggest a merger backed by the two title sponsors Soudal and Visma could bring the new super-squad level to, if not above, the wealth enjoyed UAE Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers.

An alliance between two long-term cycling financers could possibly create a monopoly-effect in a sport already divided between the haves and have-nots.

Yet neither Quick-Step nor Jumbo-Visma is on the soundest financial tarmac right now.

Soudal Quick-Step chief Patrick Lefevere commonly bewails his lack of budget, and Jumbo has confirmed it will be withdrawing its interest from sporting sponsorship in the near future.

Dan Martin, who shared a season at Quick-Step with Gilbert, suggests the need for a merger points toward troubles in the economic model of the sport.

“If the big merger rumors are true it’s quite worrying for the sport that two of the most successful teams ever are resorting to combining resources as it must be for financial reasons,” Martin wrote. “Or maybe it’s not only results that’s sponsors look for!”

A huge number of questions hang over the possible merger in this early stage of its reporting evolution.

Riders like Roglič and Evenepoel have both been linked to other teams and may not ever make the mega-squad’s books. Beyond those two, dozens of riders will be put out of contract due to UCI roster-size rules.

And the lucky riders that stay signed to “Soudal-Visma” could still be on rocky ground.

Team buyouts or mergers can result in culture clashes that cause tensions both in the boardroom and the team bus.

Geraint Thomas, who has had a front-row view of relationships between some of the biggest stars involved in the possible deal, chimed in on his Watts Occurring podcast.

“Jumbo hates Remco and Remco hates Jumbo, that’s not going to work, is it? You should hear what Roglič says about Remco! I don’t want to start any rumors, I’m just saying …” Thomas said in conversation with his Ineos Grenadiers teammate and podcast co-host Luke Rowe.

“Why would Jumbo even want to do it? They just dominated this season, they’ve got the biggest riders … It’s sad, if it’s true.”

Thomas pondered the ugly ripple effect that could be caused by scores of riders and staff being put out of work if two entities were brought together.

Lotto-Dstny rider Thomas de Gendt posited a possible positive.

While one of the two team’s WorldTour licenses would be up for grabs, there would still be opportunity for a spin-off Conti or ProTeam-level feeder system.

“What if the two teams merge and put their best 30 riders in one team, creating a superteam and the remaining 25+ riders in the other team, creating a development team on world tour level,” De Gendt wrote.

Details of the possible mega-merger are currently hazy at best, and even riders and staff within Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step seem in the dark.

Speculation on pro cycling’s biggest bombshell will continue all the way through to the day the deal is shut down or signed off.

