Chloé Dygert puts the bad memories of Imola to bed with time trial world title

STIRLING, United Kingdom — Chloé Dygert put the bad memories of Imola 2020 behind her to take the elite world time trial title in Scotland on Thursday.

Three years ago, Dygert looked as if she was on her way to defend her 2019 world title in the time trial when she slipped off the road and lacerated her leg in the crash. It’s an injury that’s plagued her ever since, though a second surgery on her leg last year has helped alleviate a lot of the pain she was in.

Thursday’s time trial in Stirling was her first road worlds since that horror crash, but she looked calm and confident as she paced herself around the course. She was the clear leader from the early starters but then had a long wait for the other big contenders to come through.

Marlen Reusser’s abandon midway through the event saw her chances of holding on significantly increase but it wasn’t until Grace Brown crossed the line as the penultimate rider that Dygert could be sure of victory. The Australian finished six seconds down on Dygert.

“It’s definitely been a tough road but it’s not just me, I have a massive support system from Canyon-SRAM, USA Cycling, and my family. I owe a lot to them,” Dygert said after her win. “At the start of the season, it was in question if I was going to ride again, and I had a lot of support from everybody behind me and that’s why I’m sitting on the top step of the podium today.”

Dygert’s issues over the last three years didn’t stop at her leg injury and she was out for a time with Epstein-Barr last year and then had to have surgery on her heart over the winter. Further injury and illness forced her to hold off her season debut until May.

“In November, I had my heart surgery and then one month later I got sick for four weeks and then I had a crash and tore a bit of the muscle in my bad leg and so I technically didn’t start training until March,” she said.

“I went to Washington state, which is where I previously lived in my preparation for Yorkshire in 2019 and I did a month full gas there and then I came to Europe and did the Vuelta and I started training off racing and that’s where my season really started, in March, and then the Vuelta was my first race.”

Dygert already has a rainbow jersey from this year’s debut “Super Worlds” after winning the individual pursuit on the track. She was clearly in good form but almost didn’t get a chance to race Thursday after she fell ill late last week.

For Dygert, it was a case of waiting and hoping that she could recover in time and the scheduling proved just perfect for her.

“The decision was always going to be made this morning if I was going to start or not. If the race was yesterday, I don’t think I would have started. I’ve just been able to start smelling, not that I need to be able to smell to race but that was a huge benefit for me was when I woke up I was able to smell,” Dygert said.

“Then, I went on the trainer for 30 minutes. I spent the past week not riding over an hour. It was just mentally trying to realize that I may not be able to start, and I may or may not have the legs. I’m glad the race was today and I had a couple of days to rest.”

Having won her second rainbow jersey in the time trial, Dygert is now a contender for the podium at the forthcoming road race this Sunday. Speaking at the finish, her teammate Lauren Stephens told Velo that she believed the team would fully back Dygert as the leader.

Dygert was a little more reserved in her expectations given that she’s spent nearly a week fending off an illness and doesn’t want to take opportunities from her teammates if she doesn’t feel up to scratch.

“Today was the goal for me and if I don’t feel 100 percent for the road race then I don’t want to take that away from the team,” she said. “I will make the decision in the next day or two about how I am feeling because I don’t want to take it away from the team. If I am feeling well, then it’s going to be a good race, it’s going to be hard and I’m really looking forward to it and we have a really strong team going into it.”