Chris Froome not ‘value for money,’ says Israel-Premier Tech team owner

Israel-Premier Tech owner Sylvan Adams made a brutally honest assessment of Chris Froome‘s time at the team in an interview Thursday.

Adams told Cycling Weekly that Froome had “absolutely not” proven value for his multi-million contract.

The team chief added that Froome’s flailing performances with Israel-Premier Tech “have nothing to do with” the long list of injuries he sustained in his career-altering crash in 2019.

“We signed Chris to be the leader of our Tour de France team and he’s not even here, so that cannot be considered value for money,” Adams told Cycling Weekly.

“This is not a PR exercise. Chris isn’t a symbol, he isn’t a PR tool, he’s supposed to be our leader at the Tour de France and he’s not even here, so no I couldn’t say he’s value for money.”

No room for sentiment in Tour de France selection: ‘He didn’t earn his spot’

Chris Froome, shown earlier this season, spoke out following his Tour snub. (Photo: Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Adams spoke the same day that Froome had expressed his disappointment at being snubbed from Israel-Premier Tech’s team for the 2023 Tour de France.

Selected riders like Krists Neilands, Dylan Teuns, and Michael Woods have gone on to score a fistful of top-10 finishes, and Woods rode to historic victory on the Puy de Dôme.

“These guys earned their spots and I feel good about the team I brought here,” Adams said of his Tour eight.

“Chris I know was disappointed but he understood the decision. But of course he was disappointed because in his heart he believed he could eventually come here and perform.”

Froome rode to third on Alpe d’Huez last summer in a hint of the form that powered him to four Tour de France titles.

A series of setbacks this season saw the 38-year-old fail to carry that momentum toward a slot on the Israel-Premier Tech team.

“We all recognize, including Chris, he is not ready to compete for a GC podium, forget about winning, or even close to a podium,” Adams said. “If he wants to come here and hunt for stages he has got to displace one of these guys here and frankly he didn’t earn his spot.”

Froome and Adams have been in each other’s orbit since 2018, and their connection helped pave the way toward the rider’s 2021 transfer to Israel-Premier Tech.

Still on the comeback from his injuries, Froome gave the then-fledgling WorldTour team a central ballast and a place in the headlines.

Froome continues to command a wage rumored to stretch to €5m and remains center of IPT media activities. Only Thursday, his ride on the Israel National Trail was featured in a team press package.

In 2021, Adams felt Froome was worth a gamble. Fast forward to 2023 and things are different.

“We took a risk, but we were signing, as I said, the best grand tour rider of this generation, and I was willing to take the risk as we were a little team and overnight we were hoping to become contenders here at the Tour,” Adams told Cycling Weekly.

“It did raise our profile but this isn’t a PR exercise. My idea was, ‘wow, we’re going to have somebody to be relevant for the GC at the Tour de France’ and that hasn’t happened.”

Open-ended contract remains open: ‘He will retire as a member of Israel Premier Tech’

Adams and Froome teamed up in 2021. (: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Froome’s absence from the 2023 Tour sparked speculation that this season could be his last.

His open-ended contract is up for renewal this winter, and Adams’ comments to Cycling Weekly may fuel any possible rift in the team after his Tour de France snub.

Adams said he didn’t know whether Froome was considering retirement and left it to the rider to determine whether to prolong their relationship.

“The commitment I made to Chris was that he will retire on our team, so when he decides – with a ceiling of age 40, as those were the parameters we discussed – he wants to hang it up, it’ll be on his terms and that’s the personal commitment I made to Chris,” Adams said.

Froome confirmed in his YouTube update Thursday he will race at the Czech Tour and the Tour of Germany in the coming weeks and is already talking of his approach to the 2024 Tour.

There was no talk of Froome hanging up his wheels just yet.

“If he just doesn’t produce results in lower-tier races, would he really want to continue to be a pedestrian domestique on this team? That’s up to Chris,” Adams said. “He has my personal commitment: he will retire as a member of Israel-Premier Tech.”