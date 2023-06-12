CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées director calls riders ‘spoiled children’ after UCI cancels race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The race director of the CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées has lashed out at riders after the event’s final stage was canceled Sunday due to safety concerns, calling them “spoiled children.”

Pascal Baudron told local newspaper La Nouvelle République des Pyrénées said there was a risk there would be “no more race” after the peloton refused to race for much of Saturday’s stage due to vehicles getting on course with some driving toward the riders.

Riders’ union the CPA complained to the organizer before issuing a public statement backing any decision by teams not to race. Several teams did pull out of the event before the UCI officially canceled the race Sunday morning.

“Even Marion (Clignet) and Elisabeth (Chevanne-Brachet) [both former riders and part of the organization] say that they are sawing off the branch on which they are sitting,” Baudron told La Nouvelle République des Pyrénées.

“The day when there will be no more race, they may cry and that is what will happen. Quite honestly, I tell myself that it is not worth organizing a race to see all those months of effort ruined for the whims of spoiled children, and I’m thinking of all the volunteers who are mobilizing. To be clear, it’s catastrophic for morale.”

The CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées, a 2.1 ranked race, was raced using a rolling road closure, something that is used in other events. It means that the race route is not completely blocked off to other road users and motorcycle outriders are used to pull vehicles over before the race comes through.

The Tour of Britain uses this method with a swath of police motorbikes blocking off side streets as well as forcing cars to turn off the route ahead of the race.

In some instances, there can be vehicles on stopped on the side of the road as they wait for the race to pass before resuming their journey. This was prevalent during both of the stages that were raced, but there were also moving vehicles on course, some of which were driving toward the peloton itself.

In a statement to the organizer, CPA president Adam Hansen said that there were not enough marshals to prevent vehicles from accessing the course via side roads. However, speaking before the final stage was called off, Baudron said that riders were expecting too much.

“What is happening is that the girls have requirements that are not in line with their level. They imagine that they are on the Tour de France and that all the roads must be closed, that everything must be locked. But in France, you cannot do that,” he said. “Yesterday (Saturday) the president of the jury and the main referee went to see the girls, telling them that they had inadmissible requests.”

Despite the comments of the organizer, AWOL-O’Shea rider Connie Hayes posted a picture from the finishing circuit of the opening stage, where a sportive was taking place Sunday. The sportive was put on by a separate organizer and featured some sections of fully closed roads with cars removed from the route under threat of being towed.

On what was the finishing circuit for Fridays stage of the tour of the Pyrenees (where there where parked and moving cars in the last 3km) the road is currently totally closed (large police presence at junctions) with all cars cleared for a sportive. I am totally speechless pic.twitter.com/saRIpKSAKc — Connie Hayes (@connie_hayes123) June 11, 2023

A tricky situation

This year was the second edition of the CIC-Tour Féminin Pyrénées and a summit finish on the Hautacam on stage 2 and extensive television coverage boded well for this new race. However, despite the strong work in that regard, the race will be remembered largely for the safety issues.

It remains to be seen if the issues of the weekend will cause the race not to go ahead in future seasons or if the organizers can move past the disappointment of having the event forcibly stopped by the UCI and step up with better safety procedures in 2024.

As women’s cycling grows rapidly, there are higher demands across the board for organizers to meet, from better prize money, more coverage, more challenging routes. Safety is not an aspect of the development that is usually talked about, but it is a ball that cannot be dropped.

Without proper safety measures, races cannot go ahead. AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who won the first stage, summed up the issue following the cancellation of the race.

“There is a lot of pressure in women’s cycling now to tick all the boxes: have the races, have the prize money, have the tv exposure. The priority now is that it should be in the correct order,” Moolman-Pasio said. “The organizers have prioritized exposure and prize money, but priorities need to be in the correct order: first safety, then exposure, and then prize money. When our safety is 100 percent secured, we would like to return again next year.”

In her post-race comments, Moolman-Pasio and others also detailed the challenges of coming to a united decision within the peloton. While the UCI ultimately canned the race, it was largely the riders — supported by a much more proactive CPA headed by Hansen — that made decisions on neutralizing the race.

For most Women’s WorldTour riders, the decision was a little easier. They would have another major race just down the line soon enough, their salaries wouldn’t be impacted, they didn’t need the points on offer, or the exposure. But there were riders and teams that did need those, particularly those in small Continental teams and ones who are hunting for a WorldTour license or fighting to save theirs.

In a thread on social media, British rider Hayley Simmonds wrote about her experience at the race.

“During stage 1 it was clear that there was not adequate control of traffic on the route. I’ve had many races where cars have been stopped on verges but it this case they were moving towards us. Also lots of obstacles in the road weren’t indicated by marshals,” she wrote.

“It was agreed that the first 25km of stage 2 would be neutralized to check the safety. These kms were well controlled and without issue but as soon as we started racing it became increasingly difficult for enough motos to be ahead of the race and keep control. As a peloton, we stopped after 43km to discuss. Riders were unhappy with the situation but the commissaires would not agree to another neutralization. It was mutually agreed to self-neutralize to the bottom of Hautacam.”

While a neutralization was agreed, it became difficult to manage as it was self-regulated.

“Everyone has to buy into it (which didn’t entirely happen with riders attacking for GPM) but also who makes the call for when the racing resumes? It’s clear we started again quite a way before the climb,” Simmonds continued. “Since the end of stage 2 there has been a lot of discussion. Teams voted on whether stage 3 should take place and CPA have been doing their best to help in a difficult situation.

“I don’t want to lose this race from the calendar and many things have been brilliant – the coverage, race route, race route signage etc. I would dearly love to race it again next year. But I feel extremely conflicted about today… The other point to note is the difficulty faced by female riders. In this side of the sport where salaries are so varied, it seems there will always be some willing to take risks or ride unpaid for a pro contract. And if one is willing to ride, what do the rest of us do?”

While there have been comments in the press, there has been no official statement from the race organizer about the cancelation of the race.