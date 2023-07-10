Cofidis and Astana Qazaqstan to race the Maryland Cycling Classic 

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Maryland Cycling Classic announced that WorldTour teams Cofidis and Astana Qazaqstan will compete at the second annual event on September 3, 2023.

The additions bring the the total number of confirmed teams to 16, including three other WorldTour teams: EF Education-EasyPost, Jayco AlUla, and Lidl-Trek.

UCI ProTour teams, a level below the WorldTour, competing in the race are Corratec Selle Italia, Human Powered Health, Israel-Premier Tech, and Novo Nordisk.

The seven Continental level teams competing are Hagens Berman Axeon, L39ion, Team Medellin-EPM, Project Echelon Racing, Team Skyline, Toronto Hustle, and the Team USA national team.

The single-day Maryland Cycling Classic is the highest ranked UCI event in the United States. It will feature a 196-kilometer (124-mile) route very similar to last year’s, won by Sep Vanmarcke.