Continental Rider Mark Groeneveld Dies Aged 20

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Continental rider Mark Groeneveld has died of a suspected cardiac arrest, aged just 20, hours after competing in a race, his X-Speed United team has confirmed.

X-Speed United described Groeneveld as a “cherished member” of the team and someone with a “remarkable spirit” and an “infectious smile.” He had been with the team for the 2023 season, his first year racing at Continental level.

The Dutch rider had been in Hong Kong this week to compete at the Hong Kong Cyclothon, which was won by Jayco-AlUla’s Lukas Pöstlberger, but was forced to abandon the race as a result of a mechanical problem.

According to a report by the Dutch local newspaper, Noordhollands Dagblad, Groeneveld collapsed a while after the race and could not be resuscitated by paramedics. The team said it was working with authorities to determine the cause of Groeneveld’s death but that initial information suggested that it was as a result of a cardiac arrest.

Also read: ‘So Happy to Be Alive’: Heart Problems Force Two More Pro Cyclists into Early Retirement

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform the passing of Mark Groeneveld, while on a project in Hong Kong. On Monday, October 23rd, XSU and the world lost another great soul. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, team members, and friends,” the X-Speed United team wrote on its Facebook page. “We understand that this is an incredibly challenging period, and we encourage you to reach out if you need any assistance or emotional support. Your well-being is of utmost importance to us.

“While the circumstances of Mark’s passing are currently under investigation, we have received preliminary information that suggests it may have been due to a heart attack. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to gather all the facts and provide the necessary support to Mark’s family during this painful period.

“Mark was an incredible individual and a cherished member of our team. He had a remarkable spirit, always ready to lend a hand behind the scenes with his infectious smile and warm-hearted nature. His presence brightened our days, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Take care of yourselves and each other during this trying time.”

Several riders have put an end to their careers this season as a result of heart issues. Nathan Van Hooydonck, Sep Vanmarcke, Wesley Kreder, and Niklas Eg all quit during this season.