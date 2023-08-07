Coryn Labecki: The Glasgow worlds course is like a criterium ‘on steroids’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Coryn Labecki is relishing what she describes as a “criterium on steroids” in the women’s road race at the UCI “super worlds”.

The technical circuit around Glasgow city center has been testing riders for the last few days with Mathieu van der Poel coming out on top in the men’s road race at the weekend. Several riders have already described it as amongst the hardest races they’ve ever done.

Labecki won her first elite national title on the road in the criterium in 2014 and held off triple national champion Kendall Ryan to win it for a second time this year. She’s hoping that her criterium skills and experience will stand her in good stead.

“I really like it,” Labecki told Velo of the Glasgow course. “I haven’t ridden it yet but from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen, it’s a 60k leg into a criterium on steroids with all the climbs, and the corners, and the up and down. From my experience, the Euros don’t really know how to do right-hand corners very well, so hopefully, that will play to my advantage. No disrespect but that’s just what I’ve noticed over the years. Maybe that will come in handy.”

The women’s road race will be the final showpiece for the Super Worlds” in Glasgow with the August date requiring the organizers to split up the various road events to sandwich the time trial contests. Starting near Loch Lomond, the race will wind its way east before turning south before heading to Glasgow.

As has been shown in the events that have already been contested, including the men’s road race, the circuit around Glasgow is packed with corners and hills that will see the riders forced to repeatedly make big efforts to keep up with the bunch. Those efforts are going to make riders pay when it comes to the last of the six laps the women are doing.

Turning the year around

Coryn Labecki was in the breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

This year will be Labecki’s eighth appearance for Team USA in the elite road race at the world championships. She made her debut in 2015 and raced every year until the 2021 edition, where she equaled her best-ever finish of 10th place.

She missed last year’s worlds in Wollongong after fracturing her collarbone and rib in a crash at the Simac Ladies Tour, the first time she hadn’t donned the Stars and Stripes for the road worlds since her debut. The crash ended what was a slightly disappointing debut season with Jumbo-Visma.

This year has been a bit of a mixed bag for Labecki again, but she took the criterium national title in June and made her Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift debut last month. She’s hoping that she is finding her form at just the right time.

“I’m definitely turning my season around. I had a poor spring but I’m feeling better now, and hopefully, I can keep building into Glasgow,” Labecki said when speaking with Velo ahead of stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes.

“Every year is different and sometimes training just doesn’t work out, so I don’t know. I did a lot of medical checks and went through everything and everything seems to be ok. I can’t really pinpoint anything to be honest, which is good and bad at the same time, but you just keep trucking and hope you get it right.”

Team USA will bring a selection of seven riders for the women’s road race with a team geared towards sprints and attacks. The team was dealt a blow when Veronica Ewers crashed and broke her collarbone at the Tour, while Kristen Faulkner is still recovering from a knee injury she picked up after being hit by a car during training.

Despite Ewers and Faulkner not being able to race, the team still boasts Chloé Dygert — who won gold in the individual pursuit on the track last week — as well as Labecki, and rising star Megan Jastrab. There’s also Heidi Franz, Skylar Schneider, and Lauren Stephens, and Lily Williams replaced the injured Ewers.

“I think it’s a strong team that we’ve fielded in the last few years so hopefully we can make the best of it,” Labecki said.