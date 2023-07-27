Danny Summerhill and Paola Munoz continue their hold on the American Criterium Cup headed into race number seven

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The American Criterium Cup stops next at the Lake Bluff Criterium, part of the 10-day Intelligentsia Cup in the Chicago-area. American Cycling Group’s Danny Summerhill leads the Overall and Spring men’s competitions. But right behind him is his former teammate Alfredo Rodriguez of the Miami Nights.

]While these two are friends outside of competition, on the line they’re becoming the fiercest of competitors, pushing each other in the points tally which seems to be unrivaled. What will likely decide who stands atop the final podium will be a bit of luck, as these two are evenly matched with solid teams in support.

Summerhill is also just a race or two from being unbeatable in the sprint competition, as he’s gained at least 25 points in each event so far. With just four races remaining in the ACC, there’s little opportunity or talent left to overtake him.

The women’s race continues to be held by the Miami Nights. Paola Munoz stamped her leadership by winning in Salt Lake, and with teammates Andrea Cyr and Verena Eberhardt, have been a three-woman wrecking crew, ensuring their series lead stays within the team.

Both squads of the Miami Nights have been so successful this year that they lead our team competition, which shows that the team-ownership aspect of the fledgling league is a success. They’ve assembled some of the best criterium athletes under one banner, but how the league and team move into 2024 remains to be seen. But no denying that this team injects serious competition into the American Criterium Cup.

Kim Lucie of DNA Pro Cycling holds the women’s sprint competition tightly. Lucie will be unlikely to lose the lead with teammate Holly Breck in second place, and we could see some effort to get another teammate onto the podium for a DNA sweep. With several criterium-focused DNA Pro Cycling riders in the top 10, plenty of sprint points are available to make this a reality.

Lake Bluff is an ACC event amid a 10-day series, so while several ACC athletes are attending just the Lake Bluff event, most riders will be coming to the race with seven days of racing in their legs. L39ion of Los Angeles has been having a phenomenal Intelligentsia and will look to keep the momentum going. But their streak will be challenged by those going for the ACC win, where the points on the top-3 steps become more valuable as the series has just four races left.

ACC top-five headed into Lake Bluff

Women’s P/1/2

MUNOZ, Paola: Miami Nights 426 CYR, Andrea: Miami Nights 344 SCHNEIDER, Samantha: L39ION of Los Angeles 244 SCHNEIDER, Sklyar: L39ION of Los Angeles 239 OWEN, Harriet: DNA Pro Cycling 219

Women’s P/1/2 sprint

LUCIE, Kimberly: DNA PRO CYCLING 125 BRECK, Holly: DNA PRO CYCLING 50 ZAVETA, Erica: Denver Disruptors 35 PLESSING, Rachel: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 35 CUMMINS, Olivia: DNA PRO CYCLING 30

Men’s P/1

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 442 RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Miami Nights 407 MARTINEZ, Clever: Miami Nights 211 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 210 MAGNER, Ty: L39ION of Los Angeles 181

Men’s P/1 sprint

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 145 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 45 HERNANDEZ, Michael: ACG 40 BORSTELMANN, John: CS Velo Racing 30 STROBEL, Robert: Automatic | Abus 25

