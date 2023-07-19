Danny Summerhill and Paola Muñoz win Salt Lake Criterium and extend their American Criterium Cup leads

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It was hot in Salt Lake, with temperatures over 100 degrees by the time the Pro Women set off. The Salt Lake Criterium is the sixth race in the American Criterium Cup and marks the start of the second half of the series.

The heat impacted both ACC events, slowing speeds and charging any rider looking to break away a high fee in the effort that none could pay. As such, though several attempts were made to challenge for the win, both races came down to field sprints.

Six races in, the ACC leadership is now a select group of athletes and teams. The women are led by Paola Muñoz and Andrea Cyr of the Miami Nights. Kim Lucie and Harriet Owen of DNA Pro Cycling. Skylar and Samantha Schneider of L39ion of Los Angeles. The men’s field is equally accomplished. Danny Summerhill of ACG continues to show his talent as a top criterium racer, owning both Overall and Sprint jerseys. Alfredo Rodriguez, Clever Martinez, and Bryan Gomez of Miami Nights follow close behind. Racing veteran Ty Magner of L39ion of Los Angeles rounds out the top five, a group of athletes just two good races away from taking the top spot.

The Salt Lake Criterium is an urban setting west of downtown on a long 1.5 km course. With the heat, the races became a battle of attrition.

The Women’s Race

The late-afternoon heat moderated speed in the women’s race, keeping the peloton together until a reasonably large group got away mid-race, including riders from nearly every team. This diversity stymied any chase, but as promising as that break looked, it broke down in the sun, and with the group back together, it was clear no one was getting away. As tactics for a field sprint took hold, teams organized themselves for the win. But from the pressure of an entire squad, Miami Nights eventually took control, setting up ACC leader Paola Muñoz for the win and teammate Jeydy Praderas for second. Nicola MacDonald of Cervelo/Ziptrack rounded out the podium.

Women’s Salt Lake Criterium podium

MUÑOZ, Paola: Miami Nights PRADERAS, Jeydy: Miami Nights MACDONALD, Nicola: Cervelo/Ziptrack

Muñoz’s win was her first in the Selle Italia Leaders jersey and furthered her lead. Teammate Andrea Cyr would finish twelfth in the race, earning enough points to retain her second place in the ACC.

ACC Women’s P/1/2 overall standings

MUÑOZ, Paola: Miami Nights 426 CYR, Andrea: Miami Nights 344 SCHNEIDER, Samantha: L39ION of Los Angeles 244 SCHNEIDER, Sklyar: L39ION of Los Angeles 239 OWEN, Harriet: DNA Pro Cycling 219

DNA Pro Cycling’s Kim Lucie continued her domination of the Sprint competition, taking points in the first and winning the second intermediate sprint. Lucie’s lead is now a multi-event lead; it will take some determination if anyone wants to catch her. But climbing up the rankings are teammates Holly Breck and Harriet Owen. While Lucie is unlikely to lose her lead, we could see a DNA Pro Cycling sweep of this competition by the series’ end.

ACC Women’s P/1/2 sprint standings.

LUCIE, Kimberly: DNA PRO CYCLING 125 BRECK, Holly: DNA PRO CYCLING 50 ZAVETA, Erica: Denver Disruptors 35 PLESSING, Rachel: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 35 CUMMINS, Olivia: DNA PRO CYCLING 30

The Men’s Race.

By late afternoon, the heat had abated some but still impacted the Men’s event. As with the prior race, speed was moderated, with riders taking turns trying to break away, jumping away, and then getting reeled back after losing advantage in the heat. The pack settled into the routine of speeding up for primes, then slowing back to recover.

With 15 laps to go, team organization became intense as each looked toward the win. Favored sprinters like Alfredo Rodriguez, Danny Summerhill, and Cory Williams made their way into position, and just into the last lap, Williams lost his front wheel, possibly due to heat affecting tire pressure late in the race, while cornering, causing chaos in the charging field behind. This left riders to fend for themselves as the organization broke down. American Cycling Group’s Danny Summerhill would charge the front of the melee and took the win just in front of second place Alfredo Rodriguez of the Miami Nights.

“This win is special,” noted Summerhill. “It was important for me to win a race while wearing the Red jersey, and it was good to win here.”

Men’s Salt Lake Criterium podium

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Miami Nights JANSE VAN RENSBURG, Reinart: Denver Disruptors

With Rodriguez taking second in the race, he and Summerhill remain in a close battle for the ACC overall lead, with only 35 points separating the two. Over two hundred points separate these leaders from the rest of the pack, and the American Criterium Cup final podium will likely come down to these two.

ACC Men’s P/1 overall standings

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 442 RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Miami Nights 407 MARTINEZ, Clever: Miami Nights 211 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 210 MAGNER, Ty: L39ION of Los Angeles 181

Summerhill also owns the Sprint competition and extended his Green Jersey sprint lead and, like Lucie, has a lead that will be hard to overcome with four races remaining.

ACC Men’s P/1 sprint standings

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 145 HERNANDEZ, Michael: ACG 65 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 45 STROBEL, Robert: Automatic | Abus 40 BORSTELMANN, John: CS Velo Racing 40

The American Criterium Cup moves to Chicago next, with the Lake Bluff Criterium, part of the Intelligentsia Cup, on July 29th.

Salt Lake Criterium video highlights