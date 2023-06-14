Derek Gee on becoming the people’s champion at the Giro d’Italia and wanting more

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Derek Gee may have ridden away from the Giro d’Italia with a handful of second-place finishes but one competition he did win was the one for the fans’ hearts.

The 25-year-old Canadian made his grand tour debut at the Italian three-week race after turning professional at the start of this year. He became a familiar face in the breakaways, finishing second on four separate occasions, winning the most combative rider prize, and taking the runner-up spot in the mountains and points classification.

While he may have preferred to take a stage victory, Gee has enjoyed the growing support that he was getting on the side of the road as well as on social media. It also earned him a new contract with Israel-Premier Tech lasting through 2028.

“It was overwhelming, even up to this point. It definitely changed my experience at bike races. I was very unknown before and now and there are fans coming up, there are other riders coming up, and it’s really cool to kind of see that change. But then, looking back on it, at the time with all the individual seconds, I was okay with it, but now I really wish I’d won something,” Gee told Velo in a recent video interview.

“After the Nico Denz stage, the breakaway I was in, there were people actually yelling my name, and they know who I am. That was pretty new to me, because if someone’s yelling my name, it’s usually someone I know, personally. When we got to the Queen stage of Tre Cime the crowds were lining the road. It’s the kind of thing you dream of as a kid racing through something like that. By the time we got to the final climb, everyone was yelling my name as I was coming past, and it was such a, it was such a cool experience.”

Despite being the Canadian national time trial champion, Gee started the Giro d’Italia as a relative unknown. Part of what made him one of the underdog stars of the race was his relentless attacking to get into the breakaway, combined with his ability to go close when it came to the stage win.

Starting with a break on stage 8, which was ultimately won by Ben Healy, Gee made it into six successful breakaways and came agonizingly close to wins on two days, finishing second on four stages, and adding an extra two fourth-place finishes to round it all off.

His continuing efforts to get into the breakaway were partly due to a lack of knowledge of what he was capable of, as well as the desire to just have a go and get stuck in.

“A big part of it was not believing I had the legs in the mountains. Every opportunity I saw as the last opportunity. In retrospect, maybe there should have been days that I sat in, saved the legs and then really hit a stage, but in my mind, it was like, this is the last possible stage for me to be competitive,” Gee said. “After that, you think, ‘okay, this is too hard for me, and I was in the break yesterday, but what am I going to do?’ I’ll probably get dropped from the break but why not try, because I can just sit in and then I’m getting dropped anyway, so might as well try and get in the break. And then the legs would show up again.

“Looking back, it might have been smarter to say okay, this is the day I’m going to target and I’m going to go all in for this and try and win it, but I didn’t have the experience and I think the directors as well didn’t know what my limits were. I’m 75 kilos, by all rights, the high mountains I shouldn’t have been in the breakaway and I think that that reality came around when you get in the break with a guy like Santiago Buitrago and you see what a guy who’s built for it really can climb like.”

More questions than answers

Gee might be 25 but he’s still trying to discover what kind of rider he is and what sort of terrain he should focus on. Since turning professional in January, Gee has been testing his limits as a rider.

Rather than providing him with more answers about what direction he should go in, the Giro d’Italia has given him more questions.

“A big part of the season was just trying to figure out what kind of rider I could be. Unfortunately, I think the Giro confused me a little more because I really thought going into the Giro maybe I can get a decent result in the time trial, and then I got no results in the time trial,” he said. “Then I was thinking, maybe I can ride a breakaway, on a nailed-on breakaway stage like the one that we went to 2,000 meters in the middle of the stage and then it was 100k flat. I was happy to be up there on those days because those were kind of the ones that we had written down as a breakaway day, but then to also be in the break on mountain stages kind of also threw me for a loop in terms of what I should focus on in the future.”

Before Gee turned professional, his dreams were set more toward the classics and particularly Paris-Roubaix. He got to see some of the course up close and personal when he rode the world track championships in Roubaix and just wanted to race on it.

“I went with my buddy and we rode Carrefour and my bike almost broke and I was like, this is amazing. This is everything I expected it to be, I can’t imagine what it’s like in a race,” Gee said of that 2021 ride. “Roubaix was always my favorite race. It’s a very typical answer, but it’s a magical race and that was always where I wanted to go.

“I was always also a bigger guy, in cycling terms. You see the climbers and you’re like, maybe this isn’t the wheelhouse for me. The classics were always what I wanted to do, but I think that’s changed as I race more and more. You get into the actual classics, and you realize how ridiculous it is.”

While the Giro d’Italia may have changed Gee’s expectations of what he can do as a rider, he still jumped at the opportunity to ride his first Paris-Roubaix in April. It was just as brutal as he expected, and he loved it all.

“Every expectation I was told to go in the breakaway, and I made the breakaway and every pavé sector was lined with fans, and it was the coolest experience,” he said. “We hit Arenberg and my wheel broke and my heart broke. I did the last 90k solo and I was the last guy into the velodrome. It just ticked every box of what a Roubaix experience was. My dreams were coming true and then they were shattered, all I did was suffer and the crowds were there.”

Birding

As the hype built up around Gee during the Giro d’Italia, his passion for bird watching became a wider known fact, so it would have been remiss not to ask him about it. It’s a hobby that has quickly developed for the Canadian over the last four years.

The big bonus for Gee is that it fits well into the lifestyle of a professional cyclist and it’s a nice alternative to watching the television during his downtime.

“In 2019, we were doing an altitude camp in Colorado to prepare for the continental championships on the track,” he said. “We were staying at 2,600 meters, we weren’t in a city, and we were in the woods. There were all these really cool birds that would come to the balcony. I had a lot of free time, because all I was doing was training, and that’s how I started to identify them. Every time I saw a new one. I was like, ‘oh, I don’t know what that one is yet’ and then I just kind of took off from there.

“The biggest thing for me was that it was low energy. I love watching birds but If watching birds was a rigorous pastime, I don’t think I’d be able to do it. It just fits really well with training and so all I had to do was sit there.”

Bird spotting can be tricky to do when in the depths of a race and the Giro d’Italia proved to be a bust in that regard. He saw plenty of birds, but he was too busy in the breakaways to check his book and identify them.

Traveling around the world usually gives him ample opportunity to spot new birds, but it is the first one he identified that sticks in his mind.

“My favorite bird is the dark-eyed Junco just because that was the one that the first one identified in Colorado, and they would come really close on the balcony and almost eat out of your hand. The thing about cycling, is it kind of takes you around the world. So, I have a book with all the birds I’ve seen so far and all the different places,” Gee said, briefly disappearing from camera to go and get his notebook, which is chock full of names.

“I have it categorized into months, and I saw zero new birds during the Giro. It would be like, I would see a bird, but if I wasn’t in my hotel room, if I was racing I don’t have time to figure out what it is or take notes to look it up later. Although we traveled around the whole country, I didn’t see a single new one.”