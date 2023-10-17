DSM-Firmenich Boosts Charlotte Kool’s Sprint Train with Rachele Barbieri

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Charlotte Kool will have a new big weapon in her sprint train next season after DSM-Firmenich signed Rachele Barbieri for three seasons.

Barbieri is one of many riders departing the Liv Racing TeqFind squad as a result of its merger with Jayco-AlUla for next season. Her contract with DSM will see the 26-year-old stay with the team through 2026 at least.

The Italian has crafted a career as a solid sprinter in her own right but her speed and ability to negotiate a hectic bunch finish to lead out Kool, who was arguably the quickest woman on two wheels in 2024.

“Rachele brings her years of experience in competing within the sport to our women’s program. She has shown that she is a good sprinter in her own right and can finish off races, but she also is a very capable lead-out rider too,” DSM-Firmenich’s head coach Rudi Kemna said of Barbieri.

“We see her fitting in very well to the leadout and sprint group that we have in our women’s program where she can act as the last rider when we have Charlotte as our finisher, but Rachele will also get some opportunities too. She’s also a really open and honest person, who is pretty straight-up about what she thinks, and she has a character that we think will fit in well with our team.”

Charlotte Kool won 13 times for DSM-Firmenich in 2023 (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Having spent last year as a leadout rider for Lorena Wiebes, Kool emerged as a leader for DSM this season after her compatriot moved on to race for SD Worx.

The 24-year-old immediately stepped up by beating Wiebes on the opening day of racing in 2023 at the UAE Tour, and went on to win 12 more times this year.

The DSM-Firmenich sprint train was already well-oiled after developing around the imperious Wiebes. Though there were some disappointments, such as failing to take a stage at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the team has largely operated just as well in the sprint finishes this season with Kool at helm.

With the departure of Floortje Mackaij at the end of last season leaving a big hole in the team’s sprint squad, the arrival of Barbieri goes some way to fill that gap.

Bigger than ever

Barbieri isn’t the only new rider set to join the team this year and British duo Josie Nelson and Abi Smith have been confirmed on the roster with three- and two-year contracts respectively.

Nelson joins from the Norwegian team Coop-Hitec Products where she has spent the last three seasons. The 21-year-old has shown herself to be a versatile rider with a fast finish, which the team hopes will see her thrive in hilly one-day races.

“Josie is a talented rider and has showed she is capable of performing on a variety of terrain; from mountain top finishes at Scandinavia Tour, to winning the British criterium championships, to finishing top five at Cadel Evans race,” Kemna said.

“She is still very young, and we have signed her for several years to allow her the time to grow in a measured way. Looking at her skillset long-term, we believe that she can grow into a rider that can potentially compete in the finals of hilly one-day races, but in the immediate future she will also be able to provide strong support in those type of races too; supporting the team’s finishers in a good way.”

Abi Smith is joining from the now-defunct EF Education-TIBCO-SVB (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Smith is moving over from the now-defunct EF Education-TIBCO-SVB squad, which completed its last race at the Tour de Romandie in the middle of last month. Smith turned pro with the team in 2021 and stayed with it when it stepped up to the WorldTour last year.

The 21-year-old had a disrupted 2023 season with COVID-19 in January and a ligament injury in the spring disrupting her year. Despite that, she got some good results, including 10th overall at the Tour Down Under and 15th at the Tour de l’Avenir.

“Abi has a very big engine but has suffered from setbacks in the previous seasons, such as catching COVID-19 on almost back-to-back occasions which of course hampered her development or an injury that she has recently recovered from, aside from her potential against the clock, we think that Abi can develop into an all-round rider with the team,” Kemna said.

“She can use her power to help control and catch the breakaway to set up a sprint for example, but she also can climb well, so can be an important factor deeper into races such as Liège-Bastogne-Liège so that we have more numbers in the finale. Of course, she is still young so we will take things step-by-step but we’re looking forward to working with Abi in the coming years.”

With the addition of three riders to the team’s roster and only Léa Curnier leaving, it means DSM-Firmenich team will have 18 riders for the 2024 season. It is the biggest roster the team has ever had since its inception in 2011 when it had just 11 riders.