Dygert doubles up, Simmons goes solo at US nationals; Pogačar, Vollering, Evenepoel win elsewhere

Quinn Simmons and Chloé Dygert both earned their first elite U.S. national road race titles Sunday.

The pair will wear their Stars and Stripes jerseys at the fast-approaching Tour de France and Giro d’Italia Donne after they came out top on the looped course through downtown and southern Knoxville.

Simmons will be joined by Tadej Pogačar, Dylan van Baarle, Mattias Skjelmose, and a bunch more newly crowned national champions that will be wearing their country’s colors through France next month.

Demi Vollering, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Alison Jackson are among the headliners that will parade new national jerseys through the Giro d’Italia Donne next week and the Tour de France Femmes at the end of July.

Remco Evenepoel was the other big winner of the weekend. The 23-year-old wunderkind added the Belgian tricolore to his rainbow jersey after he claimed his eighth win of the season at the race through Flanders.

See below for more results from the big weekend of championships racing below.

Dygert takes a tailwind into the Giro Donne

Dygert, shown here at the London Classique, is in a winning groove in her comeback road season. (Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Dygert completed an emphatic double in the women’s road race Sunday.

Just three days after she powered to victory in the national time trial, the 26-year-old edged Sunday’s small group sprint over Coryn Labecki and Skylar Schneider.

“The last time I did this race, we were on the old finish, the super steep climb, so this was a new finish for me. I knew the first rider into the [third to last] corner would win,” Dygert said at the finish.

“I knew that was going to be my only shot, so I just took off from there and tried to hold them off.”

Victory in Knoxville on Sunday continues Dygert’s stellar comeback to road racing after she suffered through a two-year flood of sickness and surgeries.

Dygert will ride a tailwind into the Giro and mixed format world championships this summer after top results at the Vuelta a Burgos, Ride London Classique, and now the U.S. nationals.

Simmons takes Stars and Stripes to the Tour de France

Simmons attacked out of the break for solo victory in Knoxville. (Photo: Getty Images)

Simmons, who won the junior road race title in 2018, leveled up to senior champion Sunday with a gutsy solo move out of the day’s breakaway.

Simmons rocketed away from last rider remaining Tyler Williams on the final climb of the day to take the finish photo all alone after a wet and attritional race.

“I said to the family yesterday that I wanted to win solo. I didn’t want the race to come down to a sprint finish and leave it up to luck,” he said. “We decided flat out, no matter what, I was going to win today. It feels nice to say I’m going to do something and be able to do it. It’s been a while.”

Simmons opened his 2023 account early with victory in Vuelta a San Juan in January but struggled ever since.

The 22-year-old’s big ambitions in the spring classics came to naught as he failed to find his previous form, and he left the Tour de Suisse early after the tragic death of Gino Mäder.

Simmons wore a black band around his arm Sunday and paid tribute to Mäder, who died after a high-speed descending crash, with the win.

“Coming after one of the worst days I’ve ever had on a bike I just feel super lucky to be here with my family, racing with my brother, dad jumped into the team car for the last few laps, mom in the feed zone,” Simmons said.

“It was really important to me to win this race for a number of reasons,” he added.

“For the first time in a long time, the jersey now does a lap of France. I get to wear the nicest jersey in the biggest race in the world.”

Also last week, Labecki and Luke Lamperti won the U.S. national critérium championships.

Lamperti, 20, has been on a tear all year with prestigious victories at the Tour of Japan and “Baby Giro.” At the other end of the experience spectrum, Labecki earned her 73rd national title when she topped the podium Friday.

National road race championships wrap:

Evenepoel won out of a two-rider attack after Wout van Aert saw his early move reeled in. (Photo: TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Belgium

Women’s: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Men’s: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

France

Women’s: Victoire Berteau (Cofidis)

Men’s: Valentin Madouas (Groupama FDJ)

Denmark

Women’s: Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X)

Men’s: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo)

Spain

Women’s: Mavi Garcia (Liv Racing)

Men’s: Oier Lazkano (Movistar)

Great Britain

Women’s: Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM)

Men’s: Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious)

Canada

Women’s: Alison Jackson (EF Education-Tibco-SVB)

Men’s: Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5)

Slovenia

Women’s: Urška Pintar (BTC Ljubljana)

Men’s: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates)

Netherlands

Women’s: Demi Vollering (SD Worx)

Men’s: Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma)

Italy

Women’s: Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)

Men’s: Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan)

Switzerland

Women’s: Marlen Reusser (SD Worx)

Men’s: Marc Hirschi (UAE Emirates)

