Eat more carbs, look less at the power meter: Pros give their younger selves advice

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Do you ever wish that you could go back and give yourself some cycling advice?

What would it be?

Learning takes time and even the pros have things they wished they knew at a younger age, from eating right to focusing on the right things in training. Sometimes it’s not a tangible thing, but instead creating more time to appreciate what you’re doing or what you have.

Also read:

Velo asked a few WorldTour pros what they’d like to tell their younger selves if they could.

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious)

All that I know about training and nutrition was done severely wrong, like low-carb diets and all that sort of stuff out of the window. And we basically did everything wrong. I can’t even like, if I have to think now about what we were doing back then. I probably bonked in every single race that I did. Like, if I had 58 days days then I probably bonked 58 occasions, because we were eating… we were told that we were supposed to eat up to 60 grams of carbs per hour. And now in the classics, I go up to 140 grams per hour.

It’s over double the fuel. I still vividly remember a really good one. When I turned professional in my first year, a bottle of maltodextrin would be 30 grams of carbs and I perceived it in my mind that was like a super energy-rich thing, you know, that you would only drink maybe two or three per race if you really needed it. And now we have a bottle with 90 grams of carbs and on a typical Tour de France day, I take like five or six or seven of them. So, things have changed a lot.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Never take it too seriously, and just enjoy it. Just enjoy the moment and be in the present as much as possible.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar)

Annemiek van Vleuten spent too much time looking at her power meter (Photo: Vincent Jannink/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Look less at the power meter. I was over-focused, and a bit of a perfectionist, on the power data and especially on an endurance ride. I still wanted to pedal on the descent and keep the power efforts high so that I came home in four hours with an effort that I was happy with. Now, I never check my power. For me, I was a bit too much of a control freak. Sometimes, I think in women’s cycling some are really looking for control in the power or other things and it’s not the way you can have a sustainable and long career.

I was happy that I found a coach that got me a little bit out of that control freakness and perfectionism and said to me ‘Annemiek it will not make a difference if you come back home with 200 watts effort or 210.’ He was right and that is why I am still here with a lot of happiness for the bike. Those people who don’t want to touch the bike anymore after retirement, those are usually the people who are really focused on the details and raising the bar so high, always. I also accept that I am not the perfect athlete and that for 95 percent of the time I am the perfect athlete, but I still race the 5 percent of the time that I am not perfect because it makes me more happy and it is more sustainable for a longer career with more fun.

I would also say, don’t strive for perfectness and perfectionism in your career and always doing things perfectly. The younger girls are thinking that to become world champion or Olympic champion you need to be super focused and super perfect and it should not be nice anymore to ride your bike because if it’s nice then it’s not the way to become Olympic champion or world champion. I completely changed that mindset. It’s also one of the messages that I would like to give younger athletes to make it easier on yourself because it’s not sustainable.

Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar)

I don’t have any regrets. From the things that I did, I’m really glad that I had the path that I did and learned the hard way through Europe. It’s made me just a lot mentally stronger now and have, I guess, more of a perspective on what I’m doing than maybe some other riders. I don’t know what I’d say to my younger self, just keep going and try to enjoy it. Enjoy the hard work and the training because, in the end, that’s kind of what separates you. Getting better is about how hard you can work and how much hard work you can mentally handle.