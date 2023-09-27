EF Education-EasyPost Continues Transfer Blitz with Seventh New Signing for 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

American squad EF Education-EasyPost has been busy during this season’s transfer window, and it has added another rider to its roster with Australian Harry Sweeny.

Sweeny, who will move over from Lotto-Dstny, is the seventh signing for the team in recent weeks, which includes bringing experienced Dane Michael Valgren back after he spent a season on the development team as he recovered from injuries.

Much of EF Education’s recruitment this winter has been focused on young talents, with rising stars Archie Ryan, Lukas Nerurkar, Jack Rootkin-Gray, Darren Rafferty, and Jardi van der Lee all aged 22 and under.

With Sweeny, the team has added a bit more experience and team boss Jonathan Vaughters hopes he will provide support in almost all aspects of the team’s racing.

“Harry is going to be like a middle linebacker for us,” Vaughters said. “He is a strong guy who can climb and help riders like Marijn van den Berg in reduced bunch sprints. Harry also has a good nose for a breakaway, so I’m counting on him to continue our tradition of winning stages in grand tours out of breaks.”

The 25-year-old Sweeny is still developing somewhat himself, currently only in his third season as a professional rider. He turned professional with Lotto Soudal in 2021 after spending a year on its development squad.

Sweeny is yet to take his first professional victory but he came close to one in 2021 when he made it into a successful breakaway during the Tour de France, only getting dropped by a determined Nils Politt.

“My biggest ambition for the coming years is to reach my full potential as a rider,” Sweeny said. “I love all of the different disciplines within cycling and am really looking forward to exploring them more with EF Education-EasyPost. I would love to be a part of the team that goes to try to win the Tour de France or goes to try to win the Tour of Flanders. I really love winning as a team and getting the most out of myself, so that is really my biggest goal and to really enjoy what I am doing.”

Carr victorious in Tour de Langkawi

Simon Carr has won three times this season (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

While EF Education-EasyPost is building is squad for next season, there is still some racing to be had this year and the team has been hitting the high notes of late.

Simon Carr claimed the team’s 24th win of the year, and his third, with victory on the queen stage of the Tour de Langkawi. He was followed home by his teammate Alexander Cepeda to make it a one-two for the squad.

The winning move was set up by Cepeda, who attacked out of a select group of riders on the final climb to the Genting Highlands. Carr bridged over to him a short while later before dropping Cepeda in the final kilometers.

With his win, Carr jumped up two places to take over the race lead at 49 seconds over Cepeda.

Until this season, Carr had not won with EF Education-EasyPost since joining in 2021 but he has now won three with the 2.Pro victory in Malaysia equaling his other top victory at the Tour of the Alps. This one means more to the Brit as it gave him a chance to honor his late grandfather, who died recently.

“For me, it means a lot, not just because of this race but also because I was really, really motivated to win today. My grandfather passed away just last Monday, and he was a big fan, so I really wanted to win this for him,” Carr said.

“It was an amazing job by the whole team, taking it on. I’m just really, really happy to finish it off. It was already pretty hard. We set a hard pace from the start of the climb. With Tom already chasing the break and Michael and Odd and then Jardi, our stagiaire, they did a really good job. When Alexander went it was really the right time. I could immediately tell no one else had anything left so I came across [to Alexander] but I think we played it really, really well.”