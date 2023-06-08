EF Pro Cycling to start and manage its own women’s team

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

EF Pro Cycling announced Thursday that it will create and manage its own women’s professional cycling team in 2024. Cannondale will join as a title sponsor for the team that will be known as EF Education-Cannondale.

“United around an aligned mission and values, EF Pro Cycling and Cannondale are focused on building the best team in the sport — one that competes with character, wins races, and inspires more women to ride,” EF Pro Cycling said in a statement.

Beyond that, the brief statement left many details unclear.

EF Pro Cycling currently owns and manages the EF Education-EasyPost men’s WorldTour team, but does not own the EF Education-Tibco-SVB Women’s WorldTour-level professional team run by Linda Jackson that shares a title sponsor with the EF Pro Cycling men’s team.

Two longtime title sponsors for the existing women’s team, software company Tibco and recently collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), are not renewing with the team in 2024, Cyclingnews recently reported.

The future of EF Education-Tibco-SVB remains unclear now that two title sponsors have dropped out for next year, and the third, EF Education First, will presumably drop out too with the creation of this new women’s team.

It’s also unclear whether EF Pro Cycling intends this team to be a Women’s WorldTour counterpart to its men’s team, similar to how teams like Trek-Segafredo and Movistar operate, or if it will race at a lower Continental level.

EF Pro Cycling has also not said whether the men’s team will continue to race as EF Education-EasyPost in 2024 or if longtime team bike sponsor Cannondale will take on a larger title role in 2024 for the men’s team as well.

Men’s team sponsors Rapha, POC, and Wahoo are signed on to support the new women’s team, says EF Pro Cycling.