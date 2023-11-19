End of a Breakaway Era: Thomas De Gendt to Retire at Close of 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Thomas De Gendt has got only one more year of attacking in his legs before he pedals out of the pro peloton.

The Belgian breakaway sensation confirmed this week that 2024 will mark the close of a long career of all-out attacks and against-the-odds victories.

“2024 will be the start of my 16th and final season as a pro. My big goals are a sixth stage win in Volta Catalunya and a second stage win in Vuelta a Espana. But above all, enjoying every race I will do in my final year,” he wrote in a short note on Twitter / X.

De Gendt will leave behind a long and unforgettable career when he hangs up his Lotto-Dstny jersey next winter.

The now-37-year-old made his name through wild long-range breaks and amassed a palmarès with serious punch along the way.

The popular Flandrien won stages in all three grand tours and in prestigious stage-races like the Critérium du Dauphiné, Paris-Nice, Volta a Catalunya, and Tour de Suisse, and won the KoM classification at the 2018 Vuelta a España to boot.

And one of De Gendt’s most impressive achievements is perhaps one of the most unlikely.

In 2012, he finished third overall at the Giro d’Italia, largely thanks to a solo (how else) escape for victory on the Stelvio. It was a ride which put minutes into his rivals and boosted him four slots in general classification.

Many consider it De Gent’s greatest day, though he himself has rated some of his other achievements above it.

3. 2012 – Thomas De Gendt – Winst op de Stelvio in de Giro 2012 Ik heb maar weinig Belgen een rit zien winnen zoals @DeGendtThomas deze in 2012 achter de kiezen stak. Deze overwinning staat voor altijd in mijn geheugen gegrift. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/lBYktmkqsq — Belgiumers (@Belgiumers) June 3, 2023

De Gendt’s victories weren’t purely down to brawn however.

He’s known as a wily opponent and smart tactician, but above all, a rider who simply loves riding his bike.

And that’s why he’s not afraid of long bikepacking adventures, including most recently this summer when he bypassed the Tour de France so he could ride from Belgium to Spain in advance of the Vuelta.

De Gendt will have raced 10 years-straight with Lotto-Dstny when he calls it quits.

“Let’s make it a great one, Thomas [bicep emojis],” the team wrote in his response to his retirement message.

De Gendt doesn’t need any invitation to try something special.