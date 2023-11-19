Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

Our Biggest Sale of the Season

DON’T MISS IT

VeloNews Road

End of a Breakaway Era: Thomas De Gendt to Retire at Close of 2024

De Gendt confirms 2024 will be his 16th and final season on the attack, sets sights on more wins ahead of retirement.

Published
Photo: LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Thomas De Gendt has got only one more year of attacking in his legs before he pedals out of the pro peloton.

The Belgian breakaway sensation confirmed this week that 2024 will mark the close of a long career of all-out attacks and against-the-odds victories.

“2024 will be the start of my 16th and final season as a pro. My big goals are a sixth stage win in Volta Catalunya and a second stage win in Vuelta a Espana. But above all, enjoying every race I will do in my final year,” he wrote in a short note on Twitter / X.

Also read:

De Gendt will leave behind a long and unforgettable career when he hangs up his Lotto-Dstny jersey next winter.

The now-37-year-old made his name through wild long-range breaks and amassed a palmarès with serious punch along the way.

The popular Flandrien won stages in all three grand tours and in prestigious stage-races like the Critérium du Dauphiné, Paris-Nice, Volta a Catalunya, and Tour de Suisse, and won the KoM classification at the 2018 Vuelta a España to boot.

And one of De Gendt’s most impressive achievements is perhaps one of the most unlikely.

In 2012, he finished third overall at the Giro d’Italia, largely thanks to a solo (how else) escape for victory on the Stelvio. It was a ride which put minutes into his rivals and boosted him four slots in general classification.

Many consider it De Gent’s greatest day, though he himself has rated some of his other achievements above it.

De Gendt’s victories weren’t purely down to brawn however.

He’s known as a wily opponent and smart tactician, but above all, a rider who simply loves riding his bike.

And that’s why he’s not afraid of long bikepacking adventures, including most recently this summer when he bypassed the Tour de France so he could ride from Belgium to Spain in advance of the Vuelta.

De Gendt will have raced 10 years-straight with Lotto-Dstny when he calls it quits.

“Let’s make it a great one, Thomas [bicep emojis],” the team wrote in his response to his retirement message.

De Gendt doesn’t need any invitation to try something special.

Popular on Velo