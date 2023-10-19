Face-Off: Can Anyone Break the SD Worx Stranglehold in 2024?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SD Worx monstered the 2023 season, racking up three times as many victories as any other squad out there.

The Dutch team rode away with 60 wins across the year with nearly every member of their team scoring a win at some point throughout the season.

Despite skipping a number of the WorldTour races this year, they won over half of the top-tier races and only missed out on victory in seven of those that it competed in.

SD Worx has long been one of the most dominant teams in cycling, but 2023 was on a different scale to what we’ve seen before. Can the team continue its dominance over the women’s peloton, or can another team push them off the top spot?

Andrew Hood — It’s SD Worx’s world and we’re all just living in it

Demi Vollering won the Tour de France Femmes for SD Worx (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Can any team stop SD Worx in 2024? Perhaps on a few select days, yes, because no team can win everything. But across the arc of the season, SD Worx is poised to tower over the peloton.

Few teams have ever had as much depth and pure talent packed into one team.

SD Worx and its previous incarnations have always been among the strongest teams over much of the past half-decade, but 2024 will see the team field perhaps its best-ever squad.

All of its major riders are hitting career peaks all at the same time.

Demi Vollering hit a breakthrough in 2023 by winning Tour de France Femmes, and finally pedaling past longtime rival Annemiek van Vleuten. Next year will see Vollering dominate the grand tours.

Lotte Kopecky is arguably the best one-day classics rider in the bunch and will prove to be an unstoppable force across a variety of terrain.

Lorena Wiebes is nearly unstoppable in the sprint stages, and if that were not enough, Marlen Reusser is the queen of the time trials, and only getting better.

Vollering, Kopecky, and Wiebes are all in their mid-20s, meaning this party could last for a while.

Of course, big stars like these need workers, and perhaps Wiebes was missing out on some leadouts at a few key points of the season.

Right now, it’s SD Worx’s world, and everyone is just living in it. The team will drive the narrative across 2024 and beyond.

Sadhbh O’Shea — The time has come for someone else to take the top spot

Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky sprinted each other for the Strade Bianche win (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Dynasties weren’t meant to last, and it is going to be hard for SD Worx to keep up the blazing momentum going into 2024.

The stars truly aligned for SD Worx this season with Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering, and Lorena Wiebes all firing at near enough full gas in every race they did. Meanwhile, Marlen Reusser was one

When they weren’t dominating, there was often another rider waiting in the wings to capitalize on the team’s overarching dominance.

While there was no doubt that those riders were very strong and at the peak of their performances, it seemed at times that other teams feared SD Worx and started fighting for second as soon as the Dutch team attacked. The dominance had gotten into their heads.

The end of the season gives the rest of the peloton a chance to look back and make their plans to crack the SD Worx supremacy. It also breaks the momentum that the team has amassed throughout the year, like a big reset button.

In addition to that, Annemiek van Vleuten’s struggles for parts of the 2023 season shows that it can be hard to maintain the same physical feats two years in a row. The SD Worx riders could have the same issues when the 2024 season rolls out, only time will tell.

In terms of the teams that could challenge that supremacy next year, Lidl-Trek appears to be the team best poised to do that. With 2023 as an exception, the American registered team has been the closest to toppling SD Worx and actually did that in 2020.

With a boosted roster of 19 riders for this season, the team looks revitalized and ready to rumble next year. Meanwhile, Canyon-SRAM has also seen something of a revival since making some roster and staff changes for this year and the German squad could also be waiting in the wings to knock SD Worx of its perch.

Whatever happens next year, the peloton will be focused on SD Worx and how to prevent them from blitzing the calendar like it did this season.