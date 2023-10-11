FDJ-Suez, UAE Team ADQ Bolster Squads with Key Staff Appointments

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

FDJ-Suez and UAE Team ADQ have both been busy this fall not just top rider transfers but appointing key positions in their backroom staff for 2024.

The French FDJ-Suez squad announced this week that outgoing Jumbo-Visma sport director Lieselot Decroix would join Flavien Soenen on the team as joint performance director.

Meanwhile, Cherie Pridham is leaving the Lotto Dstny men’s team to take up the post of Head of Sport at UAE Team ADQ. She’ll be the first person to take up that role at the Women’s WorldTour squad as it looks to bolster the support around its riders.

At Lotto-Dstny and Israel-Premier Tech before it, Pridham became the first woman to become a sport director at a men’s WorldTour team. She subsequently became the first female sport director to win a WorldTour race.

“By joining UAE Team ADQ, I am not just embarking on a career change; I am embracing a remarkable opportunity to contribute to the growth of women’s cycling. The team’s dedication to women’s cycling development is truly inspiring, and I am enthusiastic about the journey ahead,” Pridham said.

Pridham’s move to UAE Team ADQ for 2024 is a sign of the continuing development and professionalization of women’s cycling. It is not that long ago that most women’s teams were run with just a handful of backroom staff, but the investment in rider support is expanding with each season.

This year was the second for the team under the management of UAE Team ADQ, after it took over the Alé BTC Ljubljana squad following the 2021 season. After finishing 2022 at seventh in the UCI rankings, the team is set to round out the year in the top five.

Decroix is a top signing for FDJ-Suez as it aims to rejuvenate its squad after a, at times, difficult 2023 season. The 36-year-old Belgian is a former racer who rode with a range of teams, including Lotto-Belisol, Dolmans-Boels, and the Cervélo Test Team.

She spent the last three seasons working with the Jumbo-Visma women’s squad but left this fall along with a raft of other staff, which included U.S. former rider Carmen Small.

“I am happy and proud to announce that I will join FDJ-SUEZ as Director of Performance for 2024 and beyond. I feel connected to their vision, ambition and passion and am extremely motivated to contribute to the team’s future successes,” Decroix said.

As well as being a former racer, Decroix has a PHD in exercise science & physiotherapy. She completed a lot of her education during her racing career, which came to an end after the 2016 season.

“Lieselot has this rich duality between the experience of high-level competition and a scientific approach, based on her exemplary academic career. We are convinced that her vision and skills will help to solidify our positioning, by always aiming for greater innovation and performance in our future projects,” FDJ-Suez team manager Stephen Delcourt said.