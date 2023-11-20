First in Class and Bottom of the Pack: Grading the Teams of the Women’s WorldTour – Part 1

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

School is out for the teams of the Women’s WorldTour and it’s a time for reflection on the season just gone as plans are made for the new year.

The 2023 season was the first with a full complement of 15 Women’s WorldTour squads and it was the first time that top-tier teams risked losing their license if they didn’t earn enough points.

Some teams stepped up to that challenge, some struggled to find their feet, and others were so far ahead of the pack that they were mere dots on the landscape.

In a series of articles over the next days, Velo is going to take a look back at each of the 15 WorldTour teams and grade their 2023 campaigns.

SD Worx

Wins: 60

Number of riders winning: 10

Ranking: 1

Points: 19,571.25

Grade: A+

Where do you start with SD Worx? The Dutch team dominated the 2023 season like never before. It’s a team that is well used to leading the way and has topped the UCI rankings for all but a very small number of seasons since its inception, however this year was like no other. SD Worx won nearly every Women’s WorldTour race that it started and a whole lot more in between.

Perhaps the most impressive stat is that some two-thirds of its roster hit the top spot at some point this year, and most of them did it more than once. It’s that kind of strength in depth that has helped the team to amass more than double the win tally and points hauls of any other team in the WorldTour.

Demi Vollering led the way for the team with her Ardennes triple in the spring and her dominant victory at the Tour de France Femmes. Right behind her is three more teammates with SD Worx locking out the first four places in the UCI’s rider ranking. New world champion Lotte Kopecky is next up with Marlen Reusser in third while Lorena Wiebes finishes just off this team podium taking fourth in the season-long rankings.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it and SD Worx has made very little change to its line-up for 2024. Femke Gerritse is the only new signing with almost all of the 2023 roster sticking around for next year. Dominating like the team did this year is going to be tough, but SD Worx was so far ahead that even a small slowdown next season will still see them very much at the pointy end of the peloton.

Liv Racing TeqFind

Mavi Garcia was Liv Racing TeqFind’s only winner in 2023 (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Wins: 1

Number of riders winning: 1

Ranking: 17

Points: 2,375.16

Grade: F

From top of the class to the bottom with Liv Racing TeqFind, who finished the year ranked just 17th in the standings. The long-standing team had a stinker of a season and had it not been turning into a development team for the rebranded Liv AlUla Jayco, it would certainly have been demoted from the Women’s WorldTour at the end of this season. The Belgian team’s only victory this season came from Mavi Garcia when she took her fourth straight Spanish national road title.

Garcia was by far the team’s biggest scorer in 2023, bringing in almost half of their points across the year. Her abandon at the Tour de France was certainly a blow, especially as she had finished seventh in the Giro d’Italia Donne earlier in the month. Katia Ragusa’s third-place finish at Paris-Roubaix Femmes was a highlight of the season as one of just two WorldTour podiums for the squad.

Next year, the team will be completely rebranded after the merger with the GreenEdge set-up that will see it act as a development team. All of the riders are leaving for new pastures with just five riders heading over to the Liv AlUla Jayco team for 2024.

Jumbo-Visma

Wins: 10

Number of riders winning: 5

Ranking: 8

Points: 5,507

Grade: B-

In its second season at Women’s WorldTour level, the Dutch team took a step forward this year despite its big leader Marianne Vos struggling with injury. Vos did notch up a couple of wins at the Vuelta Femenina, but an artery issue plagued her for much of the year and she was far from her best. In her place, several riders stepped up to fill the void in 2023.

Riejanne Markus is one such rider who enjoyed a breakthrough this season. The 29-year-old has long been a reliable performer in the peloton, but this year saw her make a leap forward as a GC and classics contender. After just missing out on the podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, she went on to take fourth overall at the Vuelta Femenina and then won the Navarra Elite Classics one-day race and the Dutch TT title. Anna Henderson, Karlijn Swinkels, and Amber Kraak helped to fill the gap, too.

Rising star Fem van Empel only raced on the road in Jumbo-Visma colors a few times this year, squeezing in a few races between July and September, but she made a big impact when she did. Her 11th-place finish at the Giro d’Italia, her first road race for the team, was probably the highlight of that time and she packs plenty of promise for the future.

Jumbo-Visma will be relying more on Van Empel, and Vos, going into next year with a swath of riders leaving the team at the end of the year and being replaced by younger, less experienced riders. Swinkels and Kraak are both leaving, as is Coryn Labecki, and promising riders Noemi Rüegg, and Kim Cadzow. With such a big change ahead of 2024 — much of the team’s backroom staff have also left — next year will be one of discovery for Jumbo-Visma.