Former World Champion Giorgia Bronzini Joins Human Powered Health as Sport Director

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Two-time former world road champion Giorgia Bronzini will join Human Powered Health as a sport director next season.

Bronzini stopped racing in 2018 after a hugely successful career and has since transitioned to being a DS, initially working with Trek-Segafredo and then spending the past two seasons with Liv Racing TeqFind.

The Italian will work alongside fellow former rider Clark Sheehan, who was a sport director on the men’s team this season.

“This is a new challenge for me and I’m very excited to join Human Powered Health Cycling as I see a lot of potential,” Bronzini said. “I look forward to meeting the riders, understanding their tactical skills, and being a good guide for them. If there is a good relationship between the riders and all the staff, results will come.

“Next season will be a year to lay the groundwork and grow. Beyond that, anything is possible. I’m here to help develop a winning culture and invest energy into something that we believe.”

Also read: Human Powered Health set to grow women’s team in ‘scope, size, capability’ for 2024

Human Powered Health is undergoing something of an overhaul following the demise of its men’s team. From next year, it will operate solely as a women’s team and the squad announced Wednesday it planned to expand its operation.

The team will continue to race at WorldTour level after it managed to survive a demotion scare over the summer. Bronzini’s signing is the first major change for the team ahead of next year. The roster is still to be fully announced with Alice Barnes so far the only rider confirmed for 2024.

“We believe she will be a big asset to our team. Giorgia not only has vast experience as a rider but also as a director. She knows the ins and outs of the peloton as well as anyone and has a deep understanding of athletes and their unique capabilities,” general manager Ro De Jonckere said.

“On a team with female athletes, it is important to have women in leadership roles and in the entourage on race day. It takes balance and commitment to be great. Everyone is human, and learning from mistakes.”